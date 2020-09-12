NBA Trade Rumors: 5 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo will be tempted to leave Milwaukee Bucks this offseason

After another underwhelming showing in the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks enter their most important offseason in some time. Most NBA trade rumors have linked Giannis Antetokounmpo with a move away from Cream City. Although the Greek Freak talked about returning next season and building a winning culture, a lot can happen between now and when the offseason rolls around.

Milwaukee Bucks know that they need to add more star power but the finances remain a constraint with Giannis Antetokounmpo almost guaranteed to be offered a supermax.

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo force a move away from Milwaukee Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo himself would be wary of the situation and could very well weigh the pros and cons of playing for another contender. There's plenty for him to ponder and several factors could tempt him to force a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks. Here are five of them.

#1 Playing with other superstars

Giannis could be tempted to partner with other superstars

The simplest of reasons is that moving away from the Milwaukee Bucks could allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to play with other big names in the modern NBA. He has a decent supporting crew right now but it's no match to the allure of playing with say, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Stephen A Smith says Damian Lillard believes a Dame & Giannis duo has the potential to win a championship in Portland



(🎥 @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/jKjDe7VX25 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 7, 2020

The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year has also been linked with Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks. Imagine Damian Lillard and Giannis annihilating opposition teams. Imagine Luka Doncic serving up lollies for the reigning MVP and Kristaps Porzingis. It's too enticing an opportunity to pass on.

#2 No pressure to be the best player every night

Giannis has carried the Milwaukee Bucks in almost every other game

It's not outlandish to claim that Giannis Antetokounmpo has carried the Milwaukee Bucks on his back for several years now. The roster is built around him and as such, is heavily dependent on how well he does each night.

The Greek Freak was nullified by the Miami Heat defense in the playoffs and the team invariably suffered. Yes, Khris Middleton is a reliable player too, but he can't drag Milwaukee out of a hole alone whenever need be.

Knowing that there's another superstar to step up in his absence would give Giannis Antetokounmpo enough confidence to play his own game on nights where things aren't working well. That option won't be afforded to him unless he joins another contender.

