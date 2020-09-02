Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - September 3rd, 2020 | Game 1

Match Details
Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers
Date & Time: Thursday, September 3rd, 6:30 PM ET (Friday, 4 AM IST)
Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
The Denver Nuggets retaliated from a 1-3 deficit to make it to the Western Conference Semifinals but up next it's the franchise who many consider to have the deepest roster right now. The LA Clippers will present a sterner challenge to them and are understandably the favorites in this series.
Denver Nuggets Preview
The Jamal Murray show took a pause in Game 7 against Utah Jazz but that's where Nikola Jokic turned up for the Denver Nuggets with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Either of these two players managed to shine through in any given game of the first round.
However, the LA Clippers have enough weapons to shut both these players down and Mike Malone doesn't have other contributors coming up big right now. So the rest of the Denver Nuggets' crew needs to turn up besides the aforementioned duo if they are to stand a chance against the LA Clippers.
Key Player - Nikola Jokic
The LA Clippers' perimeter defense is rather reliable and we could see the Denver Nuggets try to post up a lot if they're not shooting well. Nikola Jokic averaged roughly 20 points a night in the three fixtures between these two teams and he can give Zubac a run for his money on the boards to create second chances as well.
Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup
Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic
LA Clippers Preview
The LA Clippers are simply the best side on paper in this tie. But Paul George's consistency (or lack thereof) will decide how this series flows. With both George and Kawhi Leonard operating in top gear, the Denver Nuggets could be easily overwhelmed, considering that Doc Rivers has other valuable chips to throw in as well.
Patrick Beverley missed the last five games against the Dallas Mavericks but he's expected to be available on Thursday. He'll have a huge role to play in keeping Jamal Murray quiet. The likes of Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell will be hoping to provide LA Clippers with the additional punch off the bench.
Key Player - Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard balled out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and managed five straight 30-point games, a career-high for The Klaw. He managed 32.8 points on nearly 54% shooting against Dallas in addition to 10.2 rebounds every game. His defensive work also improved as the series progressed and he'll torment the Denver Nuggets on both ends of the court.
LA Clippers Predicted Lineup
Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Match Prediction
The Denver Nuggets head into this game straight after an excruciating Game 7 against the Utah Jazz and even Jamal Murray couldn't hide his disappointment when he was told that they play the LA Clippers on Thursday.
Doc Rivers' men head into the tie as the fresher of the two teams and have a more resourceful bench to dig deeper if needed. LA Clippers should be coming out of Game 1 with a win.
Where to watch Nuggets vs Clippers?
National coverage of the game will be available on TNT. Local broadcasters include Altitude Sports and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. Fans in India can catch this tie on Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.
Published 02 Sep 2020, 17:30 IST