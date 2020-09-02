Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - September 3rd, 2020 | Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers

Date & Time: Thursday, September 3rd, 6:30 PM ET (Friday, 4 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Denver Nuggets retaliated from a 1-3 deficit to make it to the Western Conference Semifinals but up next it's the franchise who many consider to have the deepest roster right now. The LA Clippers will present a sterner challenge to them and are understandably the favorites in this series.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Jamal Murray show took a pause in Game 7 against Utah Jazz but that's where Nikola Jokic turned up for the Denver Nuggets with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Either of these two players managed to shine through in any given game of the first round.

However, the LA Clippers have enough weapons to shut both these players down and Mike Malone doesn't have other contributors coming up big right now. So the rest of the Denver Nuggets' crew needs to turn up besides the aforementioned duo if they are to stand a chance against the LA Clippers.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic will hold an advantage against Ivica Zubac

The LA Clippers' perimeter defense is rather reliable and we could see the Denver Nuggets try to post up a lot if they're not shooting well. Nikola Jokic averaged roughly 20 points a night in the three fixtures between these two teams and he can give Zubac a run for his money on the boards to create second chances as well.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are simply the best side on paper in this tie. But Paul George's consistency (or lack thereof) will decide how this series flows. With both George and Kawhi Leonard operating in top gear, the Denver Nuggets could be easily overwhelmed, considering that Doc Rivers has other valuable chips to throw in as well.

Took round one, but our work’s not done.



Roll The Tape: Round One, Game Six pic.twitter.com/zh7fW1e6ei — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 1, 2020

Patrick Beverley missed the last five games against the Dallas Mavericks but he's expected to be available on Thursday. He'll have a huge role to play in keeping Jamal Murray quiet. The likes of Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell will be hoping to provide LA Clippers with the additional punch off the bench.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is the best player on either team in this series

Kawhi Leonard balled out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and managed five straight 30-point games, a career-high for The Klaw. He managed 32.8 points on nearly 54% shooting against Dallas in addition to 10.2 rebounds every game. His defensive work also improved as the series progressed and he'll torment the Denver Nuggets on both ends of the court.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets head into this game straight after an excruciating Game 7 against the Utah Jazz and even Jamal Murray couldn't hide his disappointment when he was told that they play the LA Clippers on Thursday.

Jamal Murray finding out that the series against the Clippers starts on Thursday... 😅 pic.twitter.com/ioEN19m6nD — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 2, 2020

Doc Rivers' men head into the tie as the fresher of the two teams and have a more resourceful bench to dig deeper if needed. LA Clippers should be coming out of Game 1 with a win.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Clippers?

National coverage of the game will be available on TNT. Local broadcasters include Altitude Sports and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. Fans in India can catch this tie on Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

