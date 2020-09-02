Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - September 3rd, 2020 | Game 3

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, September 3rd, 6:30 PM ET (Friday, 4 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

The Toronto Raptors clamped up their defense in Game 2 and after three quarters, they were in the driver's seat to level the series. Then a huge offensive burst from Marcus Smart gave the Boston Celtics the impetus to go on a 23-9 run to eventually clinch the tie.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are in serious trouble right now. Their biggest asset heading into this series was the shooting depth but it doesn't really help when you don't have a true superstar and only one or two players are managing to produce on any given night.

THAT'S THAT OG STRENGTH pic.twitter.com/yLxqcEh81C — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 1, 2020

Given just how good the Boston Celtics have been defensively, we all expected this to be a low scoring series. However, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka are the only two Raptors to score double-digit points at 50% or higher accuracy with the rest of the unit mostly reeling in the mid-30s. Toronto Raptors continue to be good while protecting their basket but the offense needs to flow better.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam needs to come to life soon

It's about time Pascal Siakam rose to the occasion for the Toronto Raptors. He hasn't been at his best in the bubble but has shown glimpses of how good he can be. The Cameroonian had some huge plays in the fourth quarter, getting to the free-throw line and bringing his teammates on the perimeter into play. However, he needs to manage more than 15 points a night for his side to have a chance against the Boston Celtics.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics haven't felt the continued absence of Gordon Hayward at all with the rest of the pack taking their game up a notch, Marcus Smart in particular. Smart has arguably been the Celtics' best performer so far against the Toronto Raptors, averaging 20 points a night and making incredible defensive plays.

5 threes in the fourth 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾@smart_MS3 turned the game around tonight when we needed him most. pic.twitter.com/PwDpw7OxXv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 2, 2020

Jayson Tatum has barely put a foot wrong in the bubble after that woeful game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Even Kemba Walker continues to come in clutch. Jaylen Brown's efforts against Siakam cannot be understated either. Brad Stevens will be hoping for more of this all-round effort from his players on Thursday.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is already playing like a superstar

Like always, Jayson Tatum carried the Boston Celtics on his back through three quarters against Toronto Raptors in Game 2. Tatum already had 29 points by then and although he could add only a further five to his tally, the likes of Smart and Walker turned up to handle the situation. The 22-year-old is either keeping the Boston Celtics in the hunt or giving them the edge on most nights and that's what he'll be expected to do in the next tie as well.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Match Prediction

This series continues to be a hard one to predict. Game 1 was a blowout but the Toronto Raptors showed in the last outing exactly how tough they are. However, the Boston Celtics also seem to be up for the task each time and they are the favorites to win this game as well.

Where to watch Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics?

National telecast of the game will be available on TNT while TSN and NBC Sports Boston will take care of the local coverage. Fans in India can see this match-up on Sony Six. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

