Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - September 5th, 2020 | Game 2

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 5th, 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The LA Clippers cruised to victory against an exhausted Denver Nuggets team in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The next game of this series will be crucial for the Nuggets to hit back before the Clippers run away with the series.

Denver Nuggets Preview

After their hard-fought victory over the Utah Jazz earlier this week, the Denver Nuggets seemed gassed in Game 1 as they were blown out 120-97 by the LA Clippers. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic played limited minutes as the game was out of the Denver Nuggets' hands by the end of the third quarter.

Five players finished in double-figures tonight.

Going forward, the Denver Nuggets will have to pick up the energy on the defensive end - Jokic in particular - if they hope to make a comeback in Game 2 of this series against the LA Clippers.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic must step up for the Denver Nuggets to steal Game 2

Nikola Jokic will be key to the Denver Nuggets' chances in Game 2. He must step up on the defensive end of the floor against the smaller LA Clippers guards to slow down their incessant scoring. On the offensive end, the Nuggets will need Jokic to take on the Ivica Zubac head-on if they hope to keep up with the Clippers' scoring.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers ticked all their boxes in their Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The return of Patrick Beverley has helped them on the defensive end of the floor. Paul George seemed to be hitting his stride on the offensive end, after his struggles in the first round.

@kawhileonard posted 29 points on 12 for 16 shooting in game one.

The LA Clippers have been performing at the high level that is expected of them. With Kawhi Leonard leading the way, the LA Clippers will look forward to a quick victory against the Denver Nuggets to take an early 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George showed signs of his best play in Game 1

After poor showings for much of the first-round games against the Dallas Mavericks, Paul George seems to have found his rhythm once again as he put up a 19-point performance on Thursday night. While he continues to shoot poorly from beyond the arc, he more than compensates for it with his gritty defensive plays.

Look out for Paul George in Game 2 as he looks to find his shooting form once again.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Nuggets vs Clippers Prediction

We expect the LA Clippers to cruise to an easy victory against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George performing at an elite level on both ends of the floor, the Denver Nuggets will have their work cut out for them.

The Denver Nuggets will need Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic to put up monstrous performances on Saturday to keep level the series 1-1.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers?

This game will be broadcast on national television on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

