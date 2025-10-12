Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 12, 2025

Fans will get to see the rematch of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs when the Denver Nuggets face the LA Clippers in one of six NBA preseason games scheduled for Sunday.

This will be the third preseason game for the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets, who made it to the conference semifinals last season. They have split their first two games, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 4, and winning against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 6.

The Clippers, meanwhile, opened the preseason with a win, defeating the Guangzhou Loong-Lions 142-95. Both teams have made several changes over the summer, making Sunday’s matchup considerably different than their first-round series in the 2024-25 season.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

The Clippers-Nuggets game will tip off at Intuit Dome at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). Fans can catch the live broadcast on FDSN and ESPN. Alternatively, the matchup can be streamed with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-130) vs Nuggets (-110)

Odds: Clippers (-1.5) vs Nuggets (+1.5)

Total: Clippers -110 (u227.5) vs Nuggets -110 (o227.5)

Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Preview

The Denver Nuggets displayed championship-caliber play last season, taking both the LA Clippers and the OKC Thunder to seven games in their first two playoff series. It was a commendable run for a team that had dismissed its head coach just weeks before the playoffs.

Over the summer, the Nuggets have moved on from Michael Porter Jr., trading him to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson. Russell Westbrook also departed after declining his player option for the 2025-26 season.

The team has signed Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr., boosting their defensive acumen on the perimeter. Lastly, they have brought in Jonas Valanciunas, who is expected to produce when Jokic leaves the floor.

The Clippers have also been busy this summer, signing Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez and Chris Paul in free agency. The team lost considerable strength on offense after trading Norman Powell, but has made up for the slack with their other signings.

Most of the Clippers’ summer has revolved around the NBA’s investigation into the team, overshadowing the positive steps they have taken during the offseason.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

Clippers

G: James Harden | G: Kris Dunn | F: Kawhi Leonard | F: John Collins | C: Ivica Zubac

Nuggets

G: Jamal Murray | G: Christian Braun | F: Cameron Johnson | F: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction

The LA Clippers are slight favorites to win Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams have made considerable improvements over the summer, but LA isn’t quite at full strength as Bradley Beal is sidelined with a knee injury. Expect the Nuggets to win in what should be a tight game.

Our prediction: The Nuggets to win

