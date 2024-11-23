Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 23, 2024

Two teams fostering a burgeoning playoff rivalry will face off in Friday’s Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers matchup. Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets have consistently bested the Lakers in the playoffs over the past two seasons, although LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ squad has often kept the games competitive.

The Lakers hold a 113-79 all-time advantage over the Nuggets, including a 26-16 record in the playoffs. However, recent history tilts heavily toward Denver, who has won 15 of their last 19 meetings in both regular-season and playoff contests since the 2021-22 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers game, scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. ET tip-off at the Crypto.com arena in LA.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets (+155) vs Lakers (-186)

Spread: Nuggets +4.5 (-110) vs Lakers -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o232.5 (-110) vs Lakers u232.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers preview

The rivalry between these teams continues to heat up, with the Nuggets maintaining the upper hand in recent years, having eliminated the Lakers in consecutive postseason series. However, the Lakers, with revamped coaching and strategies, are eager to change the narrative.

The Nuggets are coming off a narrow 123-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, where they nearly completed a comeback from a 24-point deficit.

Nikola Jokic reaffirmed his dominance, notching a 33-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in his return after missing games for the birth of his son. Meanwhile, his co-star Jamal Murray struggled, scoring 14 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Despite injuries and early-season inconsistencies, the Nuggets are sixth in the West with an 8-6 record.

The Lakers, defending their impressive 7-1 home record, are also reeling from a heartbreaking loss — falling 119-118 to a Franz Wagner game-winner against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

While boasting the league’s fourth-best offensive rating (118.3), their defense ranks among the bottom five (117.4). Rookie Dalton Knecht has emerged as a spark in Rui Hachimura’s absence, but with Hachimura’s return expected tonight, the Lakers aim to solidify their lineup as they sit fourth in the West at 10-5.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups

The LA Lakers will have Rui Hachimura back, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Bronny James out. The Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar and DaRon Holmes II.

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Peyton Watson | C - Nikola Jokic

Lakers

G - Austin Reaves | G - Cam Reddish | F - LeBron James | F - Rui Hachimura | C - Anthony Davis

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers betting props

Nikola Jokic over 26.5 points (-120 on Bet365): Jokic is poised to surpass this mark given his recent dominance.

Jamal Murray under 20.5 points (-115 on Bet365): Despite his reputation as a "Lakers killer," his recent struggles suggest he may fall short.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers prediction

While the Nuggets are dealing with injuries, their track record against the Lakers gives them an edge. Expect Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. to lead the way, handing the Lakers just their second home loss of the season.

