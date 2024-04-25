Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: Prediction & Preview - April 25 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the highly anticipated Game 3 of the Western Conference's first-round playoffs.

After squandering a commanding 20-point lead in the first half, the LA Lakers faltered in the second half once again, losing Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets outscored the Lakers 57-40 in the second half, with Jamal Murray sealing victory with a stepback jumper as time expired, following a missed 3-pointer by LeBron James with the game tied at 99-99.

With this win, the Nuggets have asserted their dominance at home and are poised to replicate last year's success by aiming to sweep the Lakers in LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com in Los Angeles, the first of LA hosting Denver in the series.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, including live-streaming on NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Nuggets +1 vs. Lakers +1.5

Moneyline: Nuggets -104 vs. Lakers -105

Total over and under: Nuggets O 214.5 vs. Lakers U 215.5

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers preview

The Denver Nuggets are aiming to secure a 3-0 series lead on Thursday night, leveraging their extensive playoff experience to their advantage.

Throughout this series, their resilience has been evident: in Game 1, they fought back from a double-digit deficit to secure a victory, while in Game 2, they trailed for much of the game but staged a comeback to steal another win.

Even in Monday's game, where they faced a daunting 20-point deficit, they dominated late in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. The Nuggets' ability to cover the spread has also been noteworthy, as they have covered in three of their last five games, showcasing their consistency and strength on both ends of the court.

Expand Tweet

Nikola Jokic has been a standout performer in the series. The 29-year-old center showcased his scoring prowess by sinking 32 points in Game 1. In Game 2, he displayed his versatility with an impressive stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jokic's consistent excellence against the Lakers is evident, as he has scored at least 29 points in three of his last four encounters. On the season, he has impressive averages of 26.4 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game.

The Lakers face the challenge of swiftly moving past Game 2's disappointment. While it seemed thta they were on track for victory, they faltered in the fourth quarter, leaving them with no room for error in the remainder of the series. Despite shooting a solid 42.0% from the 3-point range on Sunday, the Lakers once again struggled with rebounding against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

The loss was their 10th consecutive defeat to Denver since last season. However, it's worth noting that the Lakers have covered the spread in three of their last five matchups against the Nuggets, indicating their ability to compete despite the recent struggles.

The Lakers have demonstrated their dominance at home, boasting a strong 28-14 record for the year. In their last five home games, they've gone 3-2, with two of those wins resulting in them covering the spread.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers starting lineups

The Denver Nuggets will start Jamal Murray at PG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

The LA Lakers will start D'Angelo Russell at PG, Austin Reaves at SG, Rui Hachimura at SF, LeBron James at PF and Anthony Davis at center.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers betting tips

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists with 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 13.5 and is favored to go under at -104.

Jamal Murray has averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists, with 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.7 3-pointers. His prop for 3-pointers made is set at over/under 2.5 and is favored to go under at +105.

Anthony Davis has averaged 24.7 points,12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists with 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 12.5 and is favored to go under at +110.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers prediction

The Denver Nuggets have faced challenges on the road, holding a 24-17 record for the season. With the Lakers facing a must-win situation to avoid a 3-0 series deficit, it's anticipated that a determined LA squad will show up.

Despite their narrow loss in Game 2, the Lakers put up a strong performance, leading until the final minutes. Moreover, the Lakers have displayed offensive efficiency, outperforming Denver in field goal percentage. In the series, the Lakers have connected on 49.0% of their field goals compared to the Nuggets' 45.0% shooting.

Anthony Davis has particularly stood out, showcasing his dominance with 32 points in each game and contributing 25 rebounds, indicating that he has not been overwhelmed by the matchup against Jokic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback