Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will visit the FedExForum on Monday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Nikola Jokic and co are 4-2 through their first six games of the season, while the Grizzlies are 3-3.

Last season, there were plenty of two-game mini-series schedules in the league, with the same teams playing each other back-to-back. There aren't many two-game sets this season, but the Nuggets-Grizzlies clash is one of them. The Nuggets and Grizzlies will face each again two days later, on Wednesday.

Nikola Jokic is back to his MVP exploits. He is leading the Denver Nuggets in four of the five main statistics, averaging 24.0 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

He is doing so while shooting at an incredible 60% clip from the floor, including 42.3% from beyond the arc. Moreover, his 14.8 boards per game mark is the second-best in the league this season. Monte Morris, Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. have taken big steps forward while Jamal Murray rehabilitates. The trio hasn't let the team down in Murray's absence.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are ready to make noise in the West this season. They had a mediocre campaign last year, scratching and clawing their way to the playoffs after two play-in tournament wins.

This season the 22-year-old Ja Morant is on a mission. He is tied with Stephen Curry for most points per game (28.7) as he has put up his credentials as an All-Star. Meanwhile, the swap of Steven Adams for Jonas Valanciunas was initially criticized, but it has worked out well in the first six games so far.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have no surprises in their injury report. Vlatko Cancar remains out due to a strain in his left hip. He hasn't played a single game for the Nuggets this season. Meanwhile, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been taken off the team's injury list.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Vlatko Cancar Out Hip Injury Jamal Murray Out ACL Surgery - Recovery

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray remains without a return timeline. He underwent surgery on his ACL tear, and is rehabilitating well. Murray has hit the court getting up shots before the games and also in the Denver Nuggets' practice facility. However, considering how he tore his ACL in April last season, we shouldn't expect his return anytime before March 2022.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The only player on the Memphis Grizzlies' injury report is Dillon Brooks. He suffered a fracture on his left hand, and will be reportedly re-evaluated in the next few weeks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dillon Brooks Out Left Hand Fracture

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets could use the same lineup they have deployed since Murray got injured.

Facundo Campazzo should off the bench while Monte Morris starts as the point guard. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon could retain their small forward and power forward positions, respectively, while Nikola Jokic laces up as the bonafide center.

The shooting guard will likely be Will Barton. Along with Campazzo, coach Mike Malone could give Jeff Green and PJ Dozier the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies against the LA Lakers.

The Memphis Grizzlies have also retained their usual lineup minus Dillon Brooks. Ja Morant should be the point guard with De'Anthony Melton joining him in the backcourt as the two-guard.

Desmond Bane could be the small forward, while Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to flourish as the power forward. Meanwhile, Steven Adams will likely be the center. Kyle Anderson, Ziaire Williams and Xavier Tillman should continue to lead the team off the bench against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

