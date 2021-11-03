Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will head to the FedExForum Arena on Wednesday to face the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting regular-season game.

The Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 106-97 win over the Nuggets in their previous encounter on Monday. Ja Morant recorded 26 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists on the night. He will be hoping to maintain his impressive form throughout the season and lead his side to their first playoffs since 2017.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



26 points | 7 reb | 8 assists Another night at the office for @JaMorant 26 points | 7 reb | 8 assists Another night at the office for @JaMorant 🥷26 points | 7 reb | 8 assists https://t.co/nvWZLpJsIq

The Denver Nuggets have not looked like a consistent unit this season and currently hold a 4-3 record. They will be looking to improve on that record when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Despite his injury issues, Nikola Jokic has played extremely well and has contributed to his team's victories in the last few games. He will be hoping to score big and help the Nuggets to their fifth win of the season against the Grizzlies.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have not looked like a consistent unit this season and currently hold a 4-3 record

The Denver Nuggets have all their starters fit for this game. However, they do have other injury concerns.

Jamal Murray will remain out for a few more months as he recovers from an ACL injury. Vlatko Cancar will be out of Wednesday's game due to a hip strain. Petr Cornelie will also be out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Left Hip Injury Petr Cornelie Out G-League [Two-way]

Parker Fleming @PAKA_FLOCKA Really cool to see Jamal Murray back on the court, even in a warmup capacity. One of the most electric young players in the league Really cool to see Jamal Murray back on the court, even in a warmup capacity. One of the most electric young players in the league https://t.co/USHLbtCgdb

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks is the only Memphis Grizzlies player who has been listed as out for this game against the Denver Nuggets.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Left Hand Fracture

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will most likely go ahead with the same lineup they have been using since the start of the season. Will Barton and Monte Morris will share the backcourt. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon will feature on the frontcourt, with the Joker playing as the center.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 106-97 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Ja Morant has been brilliant all season and will be looking to put in yet another scintillating performance against the Denver Nuggets. He will share the backcourt with De'Anthony Melton.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will start on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Steven Adams will play at the center position.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz "We just have a lot of guys who can do a lot on the floor for us." - @JaMorant "We just have a lot of guys who can do a lot on the floor for us." - @JaMorant https://t.co/napn1d22X8

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

Memphis Grizzlies

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh