Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies will square off against each other for the second straight game on Tuesday. However, this time, it will be for a 2024 Emirates NBA Cup game.

The two teams met on Sunday, as the Grizzlies won 105-90 behind Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 20 points. The Nuggets were led by Julian Strawther with 19 points off the bench.

Denver is off to a 7-5 start and is sixth in the West. It is also on a two-game losing streak without star center Nikola Jokic. Memphis is just behind in seventh place and has an 8-6 record. The Grizzlies are also without their star player, Ja Morant. Meanwhile, in NBA Cup play, the two teams are winless in Group C.

The Nuggets vs Grizzlies game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST from FedExForum. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis and ALT & KTVD. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets injury report for Nov. 19

Nikola Jokic continues to be questionable with an undisclosed personal reason. Aaron Gordon (right calf strain) and DaRon Holmes II are out.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Nov. 19

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant (hip), Zach Edey (ankle), GG Jackson II (foot) and Cam Spencer (ankle). Marcus Smart is questionable with an illness.

Here’s a look at the Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies’ starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 19.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups and depth chart

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Trey Alexander SG Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jamal Murray SF Michael Porter Jr. Julian Strawther Hunter Tyson PF Peyton Watson Vlatko Cancar Hunter Tyson C Nikola Jokic (DD) DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

*DD signifies day-to-day

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Marcus Smart SG Marcus Smart (DD) Jaylen Wells Luke Kennard SF Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Santi Aldama PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Jake LaRavia C Brandon Clarke Jay Huff Colin Castleton

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Key matchups

Nikola Jokic vs. Jaren Jackson Jr.

If Nikola Jokic returns to the floor, it will be interesting to see the three-time MVP go up against Jaren Jackson Jr. Just when you start thinking the Serbian center cannot get any better, he takes his game to a different level. This season, he averages 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds (league-high) and 11.7 assists (league-high) per contest.

Jackson, a former Defensive Player of the Year, seems to have found his footing and is one of the leading candidates to win the award this season. He averages 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

So, if Jokic returns to the Denver lineup, this matchup could decide the fate of the contest.

Denver backcourt vs. Memphis backcourt

In their most recent game, neither backcourt shot lights out. Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. combined for just 21 points for Memphis, while Denver’s Jamal Murray and Christian Braun combined for 32.

Murray, in particular, has struggled this season and averages just 17.3 ppg. He is also shooting a career-low 39.9%, including just 30.2% from the free-throw line.

Both backcourts need to step up if they want their team to get a crucial NBA Cup win on Tuesday.

