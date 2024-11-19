Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 19

It's Emirates NBA Cup night on Tuesday with six games scheduled, including the Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup for West Group C. The Nuggets and Grizzlies are both 0-1 in the competition and will look to get their first win of the tournament.

Denver lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 101-94 in its first group game, with Nikola Jokic out due to personal reasons. Memphis, on the other hand, was beaten by the Golden State Warriors 123-118.

Tuesday's game will also be their second matchup of the regular season after playing against each other on Sunday night in Denver. The Grizzlies dominated the Nuggets 105-90 since Jokic was still unable to play. "The Joker" is questionable entering the game, while Ja Morant is listed as out.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Details and Odds

The Nuggets-Grizzlies game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. EST tip-off at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It will be televised locally on Altitude Sports Network and KTVD in Denver, while fans in Memphis can watch it on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest.

The matchup will also be available via live streaming on the NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+142) vs. Grizzlies (-170)

Spread: Nuggets +4 (-108) vs. Grizzlies -4 (-112)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o226.5 (-111) vs. Grizzlies u226.5 (-111)

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 29.7 points per game. Jokic is expected to return after a two-game absence and will likely dominate once again. He had four straight triple-doubles before missing the last two games, so bet on him to score at least 30 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the No. 1 option on offense for the Grizzlies without Ja Morant. Jackson is favored to go over 21.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 23.1 PPG. He has scored at least 22 points in three of his last five games. Take your money and wager on him to go over 21.5.

Desmond Bane has scored 18 and 11 points in his first two games since returning from an oblique strain. Bane is favored to go over 17.5 points, which is fine considering he's averaging 17.6 PPG this season. He'll be the second option on offense, but it might be safer to bet on under given that he's still on minutes restriction.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has played well, filling in for Ja Morant in the startling lineup. Pippen is favored to go under 10.5 tonight, but you can take the risk and bet on him to do the opposite. He has reached at least 11 points in 10 of his 14 games this season.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are slightly favored to beat the Denver Nuggets at home on Tuesday night. It's an easy bet on the Grizzlies if Nikola Jokic won't play. But if the three-time MVP returns, bet on Denver to get the win and cover the spread. The total will likely go over 226.5 points.

