Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets resume the second half of their NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies this Friday at FedExForum. The two sides will go head-to-head for the first time this season. The Denver Nuggets ended the first half of the campaign with four straight wins, while the Memphis Grizzlies started their second half of the season with a win against the Wizards.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 13th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets were in great form before the All-Star break. They will look to continue their good run when they take to the court this Friday. They are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 21-15 overall record. Nikola Jokic and the crew will hope to start the second half of their campaign with a win.

The Denver Nuggets won their last game against the Indiana Pacers 113-103. Sophomore Michael Porter Jr. had 24 points and eleven rebounds, while Murray (23 points) and 2021 All-Star Jokic (20 points) also contributed to the win.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

MVP candidate Nikola Jokic has been in terrific form this season and is expected to lead the Denver Nuggets to victory. The Serbian has performed with great consistency so far. In his last ten games, he is averaging 28.7 points, 8.3 assists and 9.8 rebounds per game. He is also shooting an impressive 57.7% from the field, including an incredible 51.4% from long-range.

Congratulations to Denver @nuggets 3x All-Star and Harvard “Graduate” Nikola Jokić on yet another all-star game appearance. Good luck tonight! https://t.co/3m0ZHuQAXL — Harvard Basketball (@HarvardMBB) March 7, 2021

Apart from being at his offensive best, Jokic's key challenge will be to limit the threat of Jonas Valanciunas on the defensive end, where he has been in sublime form for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Monte Morris, F - Will Barton, F - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off the second half of their campaign with a resounding 127-112 win over the Wizards. It was their third win in the last four games as they aim to be more consistent. The Grizzlies are ninth in the Western Conference and will look to make a push towards their playoff hopes.

The Grizzlies were dominant in their win against the Wizards. Jonas Valanciunas paved the way for his side with a season-high of 29 points and 20 rebounds on the night. Ja Morant (21 points, ten assists) and Desmond Bane (20 points) complimented Valanciunas' performance to get the Memphis Grizzlies over the line.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies tries to block a shot.

Jonas Valanciunas has been one of the most consistent performers for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. He has the highest player efficiency rating on the roster at 21.00 and is second on the scoring averages at 16.0 points per game. He will guard the likes of Nikola Jokic in the game. If he can neutralize the Nuggets big-man, the chances of the Memphis Grizzlies winning the tie will increase.

Jonas Valanciunas is a decent defender and has managed to make 0.8 blocks to go with 0.6 steals per game this season. In the last match against the Wizards, he made four blocks (along with 29 points and 20 rebounds) and will be expected to put in a similar performance when the Memphis Grizzlies welcome the Denver Nuggets to FedExForum on Friday night.

Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Grayson Allen, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies are both strong sides, and this match could go down as a close contest. If the two sides' recent results are anything to go by, both are in decent form. However, the Grizzlies haven't been able to capitalize on win-streaks this season, which could play a role in the Nuggets edging them out to win this tie.

Nevertheless, if Memphis can contain Jokic, they could have a chance of winning this game. Overall, this match seems like a good watch for viewers and is likely to be very entertaining.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Grizzlies game?

Local coverage of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and Altitude. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.