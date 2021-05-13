Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The streaking Minnesota Timberwolves will begin their final homestand of the 2020-21 season by hosting the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have won both previous encounters between the two sides this year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to remain patchy, but they've showcased some form over the last two weeks. They enter this tie on the back of a two-game winning run. In fact, Chris Finch's men have won six of their last 10 matchups. The Wolves still have a 22-47 record and occupy the 13th seed in the West.

The Denver Nuggets remained in the hunt for the fourth seed with a close win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. The Nuggets have lost three of their last five matchups, but they still have a 45-24 record. Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic have been the go-to men for head coach Mike Malone of late.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray is helped off the court

The Denver Nuggets do not have any fresh injuries to report, but they remain without two starters. Jamal Murray is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL. Will Barton also remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Backup guard PJ Dozier has missed the last four games due to a right adductor strain and is still days away from returning. Monte Morris played his first game in over three weeks on Tuesday. The Denver Nuggets are being cautious with his hamstring and he's been listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley was originally expected to return from his hamstring injury in May, but that seems unlikely now. He's been listed as out for tonight's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. With just two games left after this one, Beasley's season may have already come to an end.

Jarrett Culver is another Minnesota Timberwolves player who has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery last week. Juancho Hernangomez returned from his quad injury on Tuesday and should be able to feature in today's game as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will continue to field a makeshift backcourt in the absence of Jamal Murray and Will Barton. Facundo Campazzo will start as the point guard. Austin Rivers has played his way into the starting lineup and he'll slot in beside Campazzo.

Nikola got it done last night (as usual)



30 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/oDTGMkZADU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 12, 2021

The frontcourt bears a similar look though, with Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon occupying the two forward spots. Nikola Jokic will continue to be the showrunner at center, though. The likes of JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap will have to provide support off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

After coming off the bench for weeks, D'Angelo Russell was inserted into the starting lineup at the start of May. Russell will hold on to his starting spot for the rest of the season. He'll be supported by Ricky Rubio, who continues to be the starting point guard.

Last night was Ant's 33rd 20+ point game of the season.



The next closest rookie has 17 such games.



*kermit sips tea* pic.twitter.com/R0SfJ5AMw1 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 12, 2021

Anthony Edwards has moved up to his preferred small forward position. Jarred Vanderbilt started the last game for the Minnesota Timberwolves despite Jaden McDaniels' availability and the situation is unlikely to change tonight. Karl-Anthony Towns will round out the starting five. Naz Reid, Josh Okogie and Juancho Hernangomez will play crucial minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Also read: LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21