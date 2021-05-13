LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will continue their final road trip of the regular season with a matchup against the struggling Charlotte Hornets. The Western Conference outfit won the most recent encounter between the two sides.

The LA Clippers have won three of their last four outings and improved to a 46-23 record. They're currently placed third but are just one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Luckily, Tyronn Lue's men will be playing the two worst teams in the West after the Hornets to finish their regular campaign.

The Charlotte Hornets will play their last home game of the season on the back of two consecutive losses. The Hornets have somehow kept hold of the eighth seed despite a 33-36 record, but that's only because they enjoy a head-to-head advantage over the Indiana Pacers.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report

LA Clippers

Serge Ibaka

Most of the LA Clippers players have recovered over the last month except for Serge Ibaka. Ibaka hasn't played since March 14 due to a back injury and there's still no update regarding his return.

Sophomore guard Amir Coffey is the only other absentee for the LA Clippers tonight. He's observing the NBA's COVID protocols and has already missed five games because of the same. In any case, Coffey is a deep rotation guy and generally doesn't play a ton of minutes.

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has been sidelined for more than a month due to a foot sprain, but he's unlikely to return for play-in tournament games. Miles Bridges has also missed the last five games for the Charlotte Hornets due to health and safety protocols. Bridges is expected to return by the end of the week, but he'll be inactive against the LA Clippers.

Caleb Martin dislocated his left thumb against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday and is questionable for tonight's game. His brother Cody has already been ruled out for a sixth straight game due to an ankle sprain.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

With an almost entirely fit squad, the LA Clippers will get the opportunity to field their preferred starting five. The backcourt will comprise Patrick Beverley and Paul George. The duo will be supported by Kawhi Leonard, who'll start as the small forward. Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will complete the starting five.

📊20 PTS / 7-7 FG / 20 MIN@terance_mann was lights out in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/bqrK3JjF6D — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 12, 2021

Rajon Rondo will lead the second unit for the LA Clippers, while Terance Mann will provide energy and bounce off the bench. DeMarcus Cousins and Nicolas Batum are also expected to chip in with valuable minutes.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' starting five will also remain unchanged from their last outing. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will occupy the two backcourt positions. Jalen McDaniels has been able to establish himself as a reliable forward and will continue to start at the three in the absence of Gordon Hayward.

With other frontcourt players out of action, PJ Washington has been forced to start at power forward after playing multiple games as the stretch five. Bismack Biyombo will start as the center. Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk will be the key bench players for the Charlotte Hornets.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Bismack Biyombo

