Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Divisional rivals the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks will clash for the final time this season on Thursday. While the Hawks are fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Magic are reeling in the 14th spot.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, May 13th, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, 5 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic improved their lottery odds with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Magic have now lost four games in a row, and their season record stands at 21-48. They also came up short in both of their previous two meetings against the Atlanta Hawks earlier this season.

The absence of veterans and recurring injuries to key players have allowed some of the fringe guys on the Orlando Magic to play extended minutes. Moritz Wagner is one such player who has made the most of his improved playing time. Wagner managed 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Bucks. The German forward has averaged 14.7 points per game in his last six outings.

Rookie guard RJ Hampton has also churned out consistent performances of late. Coming off the bench for the Orlando Magic, Hampton has averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and six rebounds through the last seven games.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony

After a couple of woeful outings from the field, Cole Anthony has found some form over the last week. Anthony scored 18 points on 50% shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds in the last 10 games. Anthony managed 17 points in the Orlando Magic's most recent matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Gary Harris, F Dwayne Bacon, F Moritz Wagner, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks clinched their first playoff berth since the 2016-17 season with a win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Nate McMillan's men have won five of their last six matchups to improve to a 39-31 record for the season. The Hawks will be playing both of their remaining games at home.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been among the most consistent contributors for the Atlanta Hawks lately. He's averaged 22.8 points on 53.8% shooting in the last five games. The Serbian has made 28 three-pointers during this stretch.

John Collins has also been particularly impressive over the last week. The explosive forward has averaged 23.3 points and seven rebounds in the last three games for the Atlanta Hawks. He's been ably supported by center Clint Capela, who averaged 12.3 points and 14 rebounds during the same period.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Trae Young has led the Atlanta Hawks with aplomb over the last couple of weeks. Young has scored 30 or more points in each of his last three outings. In fact, he's averaging 28.2 points, 9.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in May. Young scored a game-high 25 points in his only appearance against the Orlando Magic this season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Bogdan Bogdanovic, F Kevin Huerter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Magic vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic have been comprehensively beaten in each of their last four games. There have been a few individual performances worth noting, but the team hasn't clicked at all on a collective level. In comparison, the Atlanta Hawks have a well-oiled offense and Nate McMillan's men have been able to get stops down the stretch. Expect the Hawks to win this game.

Where to watch Magic vs Hawks?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Southeast–Atlanta. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

