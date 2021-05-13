Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will visit the FedExForum to face the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2020-21 NBA season matchup on Thursday.

It will be the first of a two-game mini-series, with the two teams set to square off on Friday night as well.

The Memphis Grizzlies secured a 124-110 win over the Sacramento Kings in the two teams' only other meeting earlier this season.

A win for the Kings would help them secure a play-in tournament spot. Meanwhile, victory for the Grizzlies would allow them to reclaim the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, May 13th, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 14th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have been in decent form, winning six of their last seven games. They are coming off a 122-106 blowout win over the OKC Thunder. Terence Davis scored a team-high 27 points coming off the bench, while Buddy Hield and Delon Wright contributed 21 points apiece.

The Kings put on an offensive masterclass, converting 51.2% of their field goals and shooting 19 threes on the night.

Head coach Luke Walton will be hoping his team can replicate that performance to claim a win and stay in the post-season reckoning.

Key Player - Delon Wright

Delon Wright #55 of the Sacramento Kings in action

With De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton ruled out and Buddy Hield listed as probable, Delon Wright will play a huge role in helping the Sacramento Kings win this game.

Wright has been in decent form, averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 assists and 3.2 steals per contest in his last five games. He is also shooting at 54.5% from the field.

The 29-year-old will likely be tasked with guarding Ja Morant for the game. If he wins that battle, it could swing the tie in favor of the Sacramento Kings to a great extent.

Have you seen what @delonwright is doing in Sactown?



𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧.



Over his last five games as a starter:



👑 17.8 PTS

👑 7.2 ASTS

👑 7.0 REBS

👑 3.2 STLS

👑 54.5 FG%

👑 50 3P%

👑 36.2 Minutes

👑 4-1 Record



No. 55 has been 𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙉', A Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/y8E1KhF2zK — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 12, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Delon Wright l Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield l Small Forward - Maurice Harkless l Power Forward - Chimezie Metu l Center - Richaun Holmes.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been in terrific form lately and are currently on a three-game winning streak. They are targeting an eighth-place finish by the end of the regular season, as it would give them a second chance to qualify for the playoffs if they lose the first game of the play-in tournament.

The Grizzlies seem to be on the right track to earn an eighth-place finish, considering their latest win over the Dallas Mavericks. They routed Luka Doncic and co. 133-104 to record one of their most impressive wins of the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies dominated in the second half, outscoring the Dallas Mavericks 73-47. Ja Morant scored 24 points, while Dillon Brooks added 22 as seven Grizzlies players tallied double-digit scores. They were solid at both ends of the floor, restricting the Mavericks to just 42% shooting from the field and converting 57.3% of their field goal attempts.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been leading the Memphis Grizzlies brilliantly in his sophomore year. The 2020 Rookie of the Year award recipient is averaging 21 points and 8.2 assists per contest in his last five appearances. His ability to deliver one way or another makes him a highly impactful player for the Grizzlies.

The Sacramento Kings have been very solid defensively in their last few outings. Morant will need to keep up his offensive game to help the Memphis Grizzlies win this tie.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Grizzlies vs Kings Prediction

With the Sacramento Kings dealing with a plethora of injuries to key players, the Memphis Grizzlies will be the favorites heading into this tie. They have superior squad depth and have been winning against stronger opposition.

The Kings are an unpredictable side, though, and they do have a talented roster who can put up a decent fight, something the Grizzlies will have to be mindful of.

