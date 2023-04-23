Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - April 23nd, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The next Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup will be played on Sunday night. The series has been mostly lopsided so far, but the Timberwolves will do their best to avoid a sweep in Game 4.

So far in the 2023 NBA playoffs, only the Brooklyn Nets have been swept. Besides the Nets and the Timberwolves, every other team has won at least one game in the postseason. But that may change on Sunday night.

The Nuggets will enter the game having a comfortable 3-0 lead. While they will almost certainly win the series, it's important to do so as soon as possible since their opponent in the next round will be much tougher.

Where to watch Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves series will be broadcast on TNT. The game will be played at the Target Center, the home of the Timberwolves, and its scheduled tipoff time is 9:30 PM Eastern Time.

Basketball fans will also be able to watch the matchup on the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Denver Nuggets have been the most dominant team so far in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Not only are they 3-0, but they've also defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by an average margin of 15.6 points per game.

Jamal Murray is having another fantastic series, leading the Nuggets with 27.3 points, while Nikola Jokic is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert has been great in the series, but couldn't stop Jokic (Image via Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert have been great for the Timberwolves, averaging 46.7 points per game combined on amazing efficiency. However, Karl-Anthony Towns has been horrific, shooting only 40.9% for 16.0 points per game.

The Nuggets have converted 52.1% of their total field-goal attempts, which shows how efficient they have been. If the Timberwolves don't improve their defense in Game 4, the series will be over on Sunday night.

Here are the odds for the upcoming matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Moneyline (ML) : Nuggets -160, Timberwolves +140

: Nuggets -160, Timberwolves +140 Against the spread (ATS) : Nuggets -3.5 (-110), Timberwolves +3.5 (-110)

: Nuggets -3.5 (-110), Timberwolves +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Game prediction

No NBA team has ever returned from a 0-3 deficit, and we certainly don't expect the Timberwolves to make history. However, we pick them to win Game 4 and have another game in Denver before the series ends.

This will be a tough matchup and the Nuggets will likely have a lead throughout the majority of the game. Jokic and his squad have the best record in the Western Conference for a reason, so they'll certainly have another great performance.

Jokic has been sensational in the series (Image via Getty Images)

Towns was great in Game 3, but he'll have to keep playing well in order to beat the Denver Nuggets. He'll also have to help Gobert stop Jokic, who's converted 56.8% of his shots so far in the series.

