Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA Western Conference matchup at the Target Center on Tuesday, February 1. Both sides have met twice this season and are on par with each team winning one game.

The Denver Nuggets come into the game after a dominating win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Nikola Jokic dropped yet another massive double-double as he scored 18 points and threw 15 dimes to lead the Nuggets to a 136-100 win on the night. This was their fifth straight win and has helped them climb to the fifth position in the West.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also head into Tuesday's game after a blowout win over the Utah Jazz. Karl-Anthony Towns secured a 31 point triple-double to lead the way for a 106-126 win on the night. They will be hoping to put in a similar performance against the Nuggets and bag the win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 1, 9:00 PM ET [Wednesday, February 2, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

The Denver Nuggets have been on a recent run of brilliance and look like a formidable unit in the West. They have won their last five games and also handed a 136-100 blowout loss to the defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks. Their defense has been solid and has helped them stay competitive despite losing two of their best players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to long term injuries.

Another reason the Nuggets have been so good is Nikola Jokic. The big man is having another stellar season and is the front runner to bad the MVP trophy. He will be hoping to keep putting in good performances and help the Nuggets continue their surge up the standings.

The game against the Timberwolves is going to be big for the Nuggets, as a win could help them make another step in entering the Top 4. As some of their recent performances suggest, it looks like they are a well-balanced side. If they execute their plans well, the Nuggets should be in line to add their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been one of the best centers in the league this season. He leads the league in triple-doubles with 12. The 26-year-old averages 26.0 PPG, 13.7 RPG and 7.8 APG for the season.

These are impressive numbers and have helped him presumably top the MVP charts. He will be looking to continue his stellar form against the Timberwolves and lead the Nuggets to yet another magnificent win.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordan, F - Jeff Green, C - JaMychal Green

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing some impressive basketball this campaign. Since finishing 13th last season, the team has found ways to improve and are currently ranked seventh in the West. They have been playing with intent and are definitely a team to look out for in the playoffs.

The team consists of three of the most talented youngsters in the league all of which have helped them massively this season. Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have all been great and are the main reasons why the Timberwolves have had a competitive season thus far. The Timberwolves sit at .500 and hold a record of 25-25 on the season.

With a few injuries, Minnesota will head into the game against the Nuggets slightly depleted. However, they still have the likes of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns who will both look lead their side to a win.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has been playing like a true sensation in the past few games. His performances have been entertainin, featuring poster dunks, athletic layups and some brilliant three-pointers. The youngster had an off night against the Jazz as he scored only 15 points on 37.5% shooting from the field.

Edwards will be hoping to put in a better performance against the Nuggets and help the franchise get above the .500 mark on Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan McLaughlin, G - Malik Beasley, F - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Nuggets and the Timberwolves have both been impressive to watch this season. This game certainly looks like a game that could go down the wire. However, considering the roster the Nuggets have, they will certainly be favourites to come out as winners.

But for that to happen, they know they will have to give their best. Timberwolves are not an easy side to break down and could pull off an upset if given an opening.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will also be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports North.

