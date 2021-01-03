Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 3, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets are on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday for a chance to turn their season around after a very bad start. The Nuggets have been unable to gain their footing thus far, losing four of their first five games of this 2020-21 NBA season. The Timberwolves have had an underwhelming start as well, carrying a 2-3 record into the matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, January 3rd, 7 PM ET.

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Denver Nuggets Preview

Sacramento Kings v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been very streaky to start the season and have struggled to close out games in the final minutes.

Two of the Nuggets' four losses have come by way of a last-second shot, most recently by way of a 106-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets' offense has been somewhat productive, scoring over 100 points in each of their five games, but it has not been enough to overcome their lack of defense.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been the most consistent offensive weapon for the Denver Nuggets this year. Jokic is leading the team in just about every offensive category and has been his typical dominant self despite his team's struggles.

Jokic is so far averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists per game. He recently surpassed Fat Lever on the all-time triple-doubles list with 44, standing alone at 9th in NBA history.

🃏👀 Career-high 18 ASSISTS for Nikola Jokic.. the MOST by a center since Wilt in 1968! pic.twitter.com/brVw1r37ZL — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2020

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Gary Harris, G Jamal Murray, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not had an ideal start to their 2020-21 season. They have been playing without their star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who is out with a wrist injury. His absence has proven quite detrimental for the Timberwolves, as they have lost each of their last three games.

The Timberwolves will need to find production elsewhere while Towns is out and have a good opportunity to do so against the struggling Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell will need to fill the void for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Karl-Anthony Towns' absence. He is averaging 16.6 points and four assists per game while shooting 41.8% from the field this season.

Russell will need to use his veteran experience and leadership to lift the Timberwolves out of this slump.

WHAT A STEPBACK BY DANGELO RUSSELL!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/aBrNIGwBvt — Sai 🎯 (@LeGoatedOne) December 13, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Josh Okogie, F Jake Layman, C Naz Reid

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are in desperate need of a victory, and I expect to see them bring new energy to the court on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Timberwolves?

Local broadcast of the game will be available on FOX Sports North. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.