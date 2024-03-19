Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, for the second time this season. Both teams boast a record of 47-21, placing them tied for second in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind Oklahoma City.

The matchup marks the start of a series of games between the two teams, with three more encounters scheduled for the remainder of the season, including the next two matchups in Denver.

Notably, C Rudy Gobert has been absent from the last two games for Utah due to a left rib strain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Denver Nuggets injury report for Mar. 19

The Denver Nuggets have listed two players on their injury report: Zeke Nnaji (back) and Vlatko Cancar (knee).

Player Status Injury Zeke Nnaji questionable back Vlatko Cancar out knee

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Mar. 19

The Timberwolves have listed four players on their injury report: Rudy Gobert (rib), Naz Reid (head), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Jaylen Clark (Achilles).

Player Status Injury Rudy Gobert TBD rib Naz Reid TBD head Karl-Anthony Towns out knee Jaylen Clark out Achilles

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 18

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Julian Strawther SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Hunter Tyson PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji * DeAndre Jordan

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 18

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Monte Morris Daishen Nix SG Anthony Edwards Jordan McLaughlin Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels T.J. Warren PF Kyle Anderson Naz Reid * C Rudy Gobert * Luka Garza Leonard Miller

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Nuggets are second in the Western Conference, thanks to their defensive prowess. Denver is allowing 110.2 points per game, placing them seventh in the league, with a defensive rating of 113.7.

At the offensive end, the Nuggets are averaging 114.7 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. Their offensive rating of 118.4 ranks is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are 46-21 this season, placing them third in the Western Conference. Their defensive performances have been particularly outstanding, allowing only 106.6 points per game, ranking first in the league, with a defensive rating of 108.7, also ranking first.

On the offensive side, the Timberwolves are averaging 113.3 points per game, with an offensive rating of 115.5, which places them 18th in the league.

Denver is playing at a pace of 99.1 possessions per game, which places them 27th in the league, which could be attributed to Nikola Jokic's playstyle. Meanwhile, the T-Wolves are playing at a slightly faster pace of 99.8 possessions per game, ranking 23rd overall.