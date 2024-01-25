Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Injury reports for January 25 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks matchup will commence on January 25 as part of the seven-game slate of the NBA to treat their fans on a Thursday evening.

This marks the inaugural encounter between the two teams in the 2023–24 season; however, it's worth noting that the Knicks achieved a clean sweep in their season series against the Nuggets in the preceding year.

The Denver Nuggets continue to be the third-best team in the NBA Western Conference. However, they are gradually closing in on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder, who currently share the top spot and hold a slim 0.5-game advantage over them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks won four straight games to be the fifth-best team in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 27-17. They hope to extend their winning streak and overtake the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

The Nuggets and Knicks matchup is noteworthy for a multitude of injuries for both teams, with each side dealing with a significant list of players on the injured roster.

Denver Nuggets injury report for January 25

The Denver Nuggets have backup point guard Reggie Jackson, on their injury list and he is marked as 'probable' to play. He should decide if Jackson is healthy enough to play right before the game begins.

Not expected to suit up are Julian Stawther and Vlatko Cancar, who are both nursing knee injuries. There is still no timeline for when both players can rejoin their team this 2023-24 season.

Player Status Injury Reggie Jackson Probable Toe Julian Strawther Out - indefinitely Knee Vlatko Cancar Out - indefinitely Knee

New York Knicks injury report for January 25

The New York Knicks have two players placed on their injured list. Ian Hartenstin remains 'questionable' and he is expected to be checked by the team's medical staff if he is fit to play his ankle by game-time.

Mitchell Robinson is already confirmed to be out of the entire season after opting to get ankle surgery.

With both centers on the injury list, Precious Achiuwa could be elevated to starter status if Hartenstein is ever ruled out.

Player Status Injury Ian Hartenstein Probable Ankle Mitchell Robinson Out of season Ankle

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks?

The Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks promises to be a blockbuster matchup that features teams from different conferences. This game will be held at the basketball mecca at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to catch the action on television, MSG and Altitude Network share the television broadcast rights. Both feeds can be seen through an online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

SiriusXM along with EXPN NY 98.7 and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM are the official radio partners for this matchup between the Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!