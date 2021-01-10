Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets take on the New York Knicks after a morale-boosting win over the injury-ravaged Philadelphia 76ers in their last NBA game. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, come into the game having lost out to the Oklahoma City Thunder and will be playing for the second consecutive night.

The Denver Nuggets had a poor start to the 2020-21 NBA season and lost four of their first five games. However, they have responded with three victories in four games and will be looking to get their fifth victory of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have started the season in good form and will again be looking towards RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to lead them to victory. The Knicks have a few injuries on their bench, although they are expected to stick with the same starting lineup.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle in action for the New York Knicks

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Injury Updates

As far as injuries are concerned, the Denver Nuggets almost have a full-strength roster, although they are going to miss Michael Porter Jr., owing to health and safety-related protocols. In his absence, the Denver Nuggets will turn to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, while Gary Harris has also looked in good scoring touch.

The New York Knicks have a few injuries but their starting 5 is expected to remain unchanged. Obi Toppin will not feature against the Denver Nuggets, while Taj Gibson is the latest NBA player to be ruled out owing to health and safety-related protocols. This is in addition to Alec Burks and Dennis Smith Jr., who have both picked up injuries recently.

However, the New York Knicks have looked in good form and should prove to be a challenge for the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

As far as the Denver Nuggets are concerned, Michael Porter Jr. is the only absentee. Jamal Murray and Gary Harris should take up Guard duties while Nikola Jokic will start at Center. Paul Millsap will resume his role at the Power Forward position while Will Barton is expected to step in for the missing Michael Porter Jr., once again.

The New York Knicks will be expected to start with the same lineup that they had the last time around. Mitchell Robinson should take up the Center position while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett will be the Forwards. Both Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton are fit, and they will be expected to take the fight to the Denver Nuggets at the MSG.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets’ Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Both Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock are expected to feature for the New York Knicks

New York Knicks’ Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Bullock, G Elfrid Payton, F Julius Randle, F RJ Barrett, C Mitchell Robinson