Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - May 18 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 7

The Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder will settle their entertaining and thrilling series in Game 7 on Sunday. Nikola Jokic and Co. staved off elimination by winning Game 6 119-107, in Mile High City on Thursday. The Nuggets, which have not won back-to-back games in the series, will try to advance to the Western Conference finals with a road win.

Meanwhile, OKC hopes to book its first conference finals since 2016. The Thunder know the Nuggets are capable of beating them at home, so they have to execute well on both ends. Oklahoma could continue taking advantage of its depth, particularly with Denver forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring strain), a game-time decision.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Nuggets (+265) vs. Thunder (-330)

Odds: Nuggets (+8.0) vs. Thunder (-8.0)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o213.5 -110) vs. Thunder (u213.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder preview

Aaron Gordon’s availability is the biggest story heading into Game 7. If Gordon, who sunk the OKC Thunder in Game 1 with the game-winner, is unable to play, the Denver Nuggets take a serious blow.

Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Jamal Murray is probable due to illness. A historically great performance from Nikola Jokic might not be enough to save the Nuggets from elimination.

The Thunder suffered their first decisive loss of the series in Game 6. While Murray and Jokic had their usual impressive performances, OKC likely did not expect Julian Strawther to have a big impact on the game. The Thunder should be prepared if the Nuggets throw another Strawther curveball at them.

Oklahoma has home court advantage and a decisive edge in depth. Still, they can’t afford to be too confident against their wounded opponents.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder betting tips

The Thunder could look at Jalen Williams as the biggest reason the Nuggets cruised to a comfortable Game 6 win. Williams had six points in 38 minutes. The All-Star forward should be raring to redeem himself in the win-or-go-home showdown and top his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jamal Murray shrugged off illness two nights ago to help the Nuggets stave off elimination. With Gordon likely limited if available, the Nuggets need their star point guard to deliver. Murray could top his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The injuries are piling up on the Nuggets, who are already at a disadvantage in depth leading into the series. Still, with Jokic and Murray around, they have a chance.

The Thunder could book a ticket to the conference finals but allow their visitors to cover the +8.0 spread.

