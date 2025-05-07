Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - May 7 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

NBA fans won’t have to wait long for more action, as Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder tips off Wednesday, just two days after Denver’s thrilling Game 1 win, sealed by an Aaron Gordon game-winner.

The Nuggets will aim to ride that momentum, while the Thunder look for payback in what’s shaping up as a star-powered duel between MVP contenders Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who both put up huge numbers in the series opener.

Here’s a preview of Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder second-round series, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets (+420) vs Thunder (-560)

Spread: Nuggets +11.5 (-110) vs Thunder -11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o229.5 (-110) vs Thunder u229.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder preview

Denver enters Game 2 riding high after a dramatic comeback win in Game 1, where they overcame a late deficit in the final five minutes — helped by questionable decisions from OKC and missed free throws by Chet Holmgren — before Aaron Gordon buried a pull-up 3 at the buzzer to seal it.

Nikola Jokic dominated with 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists, and he was clutch in crunch time as OKC tried to claw back. Gordon, Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook added 22, 21 and 18 points, respectively.

Still, the betting markets are leaning toward the Thunder to bounce back.

Despite the gut-wrenching loss, the Thunder showed they’re more than capable of winning — had it not been for their fourth-quarter collapse. They forced 18 turnovers and scored 25 points off them.

Even with Jalen Williams struggling (16 points on 5-of-20) and Holmgren chipping in only 12, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched Jokic blow-for-blow with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Alex Caruso made a major impact with 20 points, six assists, and five steals.

The Thunder have the tools — they just need to execute down the stretch.

Denver’s edge on the boards could once again be key if they’re to pull off another upset. The Nuggets outrebounded OKC 63-43 in Game 1, including a 21-13 advantage in offensive rebounds, and had a 54-48 edge in paint scoring.

Game 1 revealed both teams’ strengths and flaws — Game 2 will come down to adjustments and sharper execution..

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort| F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Take the over.

Nikola Jokic O/U 27.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Williams O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.

Jamal Murray O/U 20.5 points– Take the under.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder prediction

Expect a sharper outing from the Thunder this time. OKC lost back-to-back games just twice all regular season, and now that they’ve shaken off the rust from the layoff before Game 1, they should be more in sync.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 15.

