Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

﻿The Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder game is one of the marquee matchups on the NBA slate on Wednesday night. The Nuggets will travel to Oklahoma City for a matchup between two of the best in the West. It is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the two. The Thunder lead the series this season 2-1.

The Nuggets are rising up the West with wins in their last two. They have won seven of their last ten and remain the team to beat in the conference.

The Thunder have slipped a bit, dropping their last two outings. They are still third in the West and remain a top-tier playoff contender this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder will tip off at 8 pm ET from Paycom Center. The game will air on Bally Sports OK in the Oklahoma area. The game can also be seen in the Denver market on the Altitude network. The game can also be watched and streamed with NBA League Pass. A subscription costs $49.99 for the rest of the season.

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (-105) vs OKC Thunder (-115)

Spread: OKC Thunder -1

Total (O/U): 227.5

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

The Thunder have struggled to put up big numbers against the Nuggets this season. However, they have pulled out two of three against the NBA champs. OKC is averaging 110.6 ppg against Denver this season.

Denver won the first game in easy fashion, 128-95. OKC then came back and won the second and third matchups in December by the scores of 118-117 and 119-93.

Denver has struggled a bit this season against their division opponents. They are just 2-4 against the Northwest.

Denver could pull off the win if they keep up their hot shooting. Denver shoots 49.6 percent from the field as a team. That is much higher than OKC’s 44.9 team field goal percentage.

The key for the Nuggets will be trying to slow down the unstoppable force that is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is averaging 31.3 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

The Thunder could be without their entire starting lineup. Jalen Williams will for sure be out with an ankle injury. Shai Gilgeous Alexander is probable with an illness, and Chet Holmgren and Luguentz Dort are questionable with ankle injuries.

If they all play, the starting lineup will be Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Holmgren, Aaron Wiggins and Josh Giddey.

The Nuggets will be without bench player Julian Strawther. Star Nikola Jokic is questionable with lower back pain but is likely to play. If he does, the Nuggets will be with their usual lineup of Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Michael Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

The Nuggets, on a small price as a short dog, could be a move here given the Thunder’s potential injuries. If OKC decides to rest their stars due to their injuries, then the Nuggets will likely flip to a heavy favorite. Take advantage of the early line in case Gilgeous-Alexander sits out with an illness as designated on the report.

If Gilgeous-Alexander does play, his points prop is one to look at, or you can find an alternate line of 30+ points. He has eclipsed the mark in seven straight games.

Aaron Wiggins's overs could be smart, too, as he will get more run with Williams absent.

A more hidden prop that is intriguing is Nikola Jokic over two 3-pointers. The price is a nice value at +265.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Game prediction

The Nuggets are likely going to take this one on the road as long as Jokic plays. They are the healthier team right now and are surging as of late. Jokic should be unstoppable as usual, and the Nuggets perimeter depth will be able to run by the hobbled Thunder lineup.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!