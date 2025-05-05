Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (May 5) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

On Monday, the OKC Thunder host the Denver Nuggets to kick off their Western Conference semifinal series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. They had a 2-2 record against each other in their regular season series, winning a home and away game each.

The first-seeded Thunder were the first team to book their spot in the second round of the playoffs after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They have had over a week to rest and strategize for the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seed Nuggets took down the LA Clippers in a tightly contested seven-game series. The Clippers clinched a 120-101 Game 7 victory at home on Saturday to advance to the second round.

The upcoming series will feature the two frontrunners for this season's MVP race, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, against each other as they look to take their team one step closer to the NBA title.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Injury Reports

Nuggets injury report for May 5

DaRon Holmes II is listed as out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Player Status Injury DaRon Holmes II Out (OFS) Achilles

Thunder injury report for May 5

The Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng. He will miss his 20th straight game due to a left calf strain. Moreover, Nikola Topic is out for the season, recovering from left knee surgery.

Player Status Injury Ousmane Dieng Out Calf Nikola Topic Out (OFS) Knee

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth charts

Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for May 5

The Nuggets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Jamal Murray (PG), Christian Braun (SG), Michael Porter Jr. (SF), Aaron Gordon (PF) and Nikola Jokic (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett SG Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Julian Strawther SF Michael Porter Jr. Christian Braun Peyton Watson PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Vlatko Cancar C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Aaron Gordon

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 5

The OKC Thunder will likely use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG), Luguentz Dort (SG), Jalen Williams (SF), Chet Holmgren (PF) and Isaiah Hartenstein (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell SG Luguentz Dort Alex Caruso Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Chet Holmgren

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder?

Game 1 of the Nuggets-Thunder conference semifinal series is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

