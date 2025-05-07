Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (May 7) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets took an early lead in their Western semi-finals series after securing a win in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder on Monday. The two teams will meet for the second game on Wednesday.
The Nuggets and the Thunder had a 2-2 record in the regular season. The Thunder were the first to advance to the semi-finals after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They had more time to strategize and study the Nuggets, who played a full seven-game series against the Clippers.
However, the Nikola Jokic-led squad secured a close 121-119 win on Monday despite having less time to plan their moves against the top-seeded team in the West. Game 1 was a clash between the two favorite MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put forward stunning performances for their teams and dominated the charts in the three main statistics.
SGA scored 33 points, collected 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists while Jokic edged him out to score 42 points, collect 22 rebounds and provide six assists. Winning Game 2 is important for both teams as it will dictate the momentum each team has for the rest of the series.
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Injury Reports
Nuggets' injury report for May 7
The Nuggets roster is almost entirely healthy, with only one player missing the game on Monday. According to ESPN, DaRon Holmes II is out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.
Thunder injury report for May 7
The Thunder lineup also has only one player missing the second game in the series. According to ESPN, Nikola Topic is recovering from his left knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season.
Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth charts
Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for May 7
The Nuggets are expected to run the same lineup as Game 1 with Nikola Jokic at the rim and Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon spreading the play in at the wings. Here's the expected starting five for the Denver Nuggets:
PG- Jamal Murray, SG- Christian Braun, SF- Michael Porter Jr., PF- Aaron Gordon and C- Nikola Jokic
Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 7
The OKC Thunder are also expected to run the same lineup as Game 1. Here's the expected starting five for them:
PG- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG- Luguentz Dort, SF- Jalen Williams, PF- Chet Holmgren, C- Isaiah Hartenstein.
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder?
Game 2 between the Nuggets and the Thunder will be played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max.
