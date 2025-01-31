Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 31, 2025

The Denver Nuggets square off with the Philadelphia 76ers again on Friday. Denver won the first meeting 144-109 and will look to complete the sweep in the rematch. The Nuggets could again take advantage of the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George to walk away from Philly with a victory.

The 76ers, meanwhile, found their footing after the beatdown against the Nuggets seven days ago. Since the blowout loss, Nick Nurse’s team has strung together four straight Ws. The hosts will look to extend their winning streak and prevent a shutout from Nikola Jokic and Co.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia will host the Nuggets-76ers showdown. Fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-425) vs. 76ers (+325)

Odds: Nuggets (-9.5) vs. 76ers (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o233.0 -110) vs. 76ers (u233.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Denver Nuggets are 0-3 in their ongoing five-game road trip. Denver’s defense struggled, allowing opponents to average 128.0 points per game. Philly will again be without Embiid and George, but the result in the rematch could be different if the Nuggets defense doesn’t step up.

Nikola Jokic could also try to get back to his dominant form to snap Denver’s losing streak. Over his last three games, he's averaging 23.2 PPG, 10.3 APG and 7.0 RPG, a drop from his season average of 29.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG and 10.1 APG. The Nuggets are tough to beat if the Joker has his usual impact on games.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their defense during their winning run. Over their last three games, they are allowing only 98.3 PPG. They gave up 129 points to the Cleveland Cavaliers but outscored them by three points in the win.

Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers might not outduel Denver on offense, making it more critical for their defense to deliver again.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | PG: Russell Westbrook | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: Eric Gordon | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Guerschon Yabusele | C: Adem Bona

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Nikola Jokic was frustrated in the Nuggets’ 122-112 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. He scored 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting. The Joker could bounce back with a big game with help from Philly’s thin frontline.

Without Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid, Jokic could go over his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Tyrese Maxey has been on fire during the 76ers’ four-game winning run. He's averaging 33.3 PPG on 52.7% shooting, including 36.8% from deep. The cat-quick guard could still sustain his fiery form and hit the over in his 30.5 (O/U) points prop.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Denver Nuggets are almost desperate to end their losing slump against an injury-riddled team. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double in his last outing against the Philadelphia 76ers. He could replicate that and carry his team to victory.

Philly could lose, but considering how Maxey and Co. have been playing, they could cover the +9.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.