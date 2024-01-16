Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 16, 2024

The Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers game will feature the big-man battle between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Scheduled to take place on January 16 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this game marks the first meeting between the two teams in the 2023-24 season.

The Denver Nuggets hold the third position in the NBA Western Conference, trailing closely behind the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a 28-13 record, they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak coming into this matchup.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are also third in their respective conference with a record of 25-13. They enter the upcoming game with momentum, having secured consecutive victories against the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is going to take place this Tuesday, January 16 at the Wells Fargo Center. For viewers eager to witness the game, TNT will kick off their broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The preferred online live streaming option for many is the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+145) vs Sixers (-170)

Spread: Nuggets +4.0 (-110) vs -4.0 Sixers (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (u227.0) vs Sixers (o227.0)

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview

For the Philadelphia 76ers, Mo Bamba, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Jaden Springer are all game-time decisions by the team's medical staff. De'Anthony Melton is expected to be back by late January from his back injury while Ryan Covington has no timetable to return from his knee injury.

The Denver Nuggets have a huge number of players on their injury list. The entire starting lineup of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray are all marked as 'questionable' for this game. Meanwhile, Julian Strawther and Vlakto Cancar are the two players listed as 'out'.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted lineups

Despite the typical starting five of the Nuggets being labeled as 'questionable' for the upcoming game, the team is anticipated to have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. on the court. These players are expected to form the starting lineup for the team in this highly anticipated matchup.

Joel Embiid is back from his injury and will lock up the center position for the Sixers once again. Tobias Harris and Nic Batum join him at the starting frontcourt while Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. are the guards.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Joel Embiid tallied 41 points on his return game and the NBA prop given to him is 32.5. This is going to be a statement game from the Cameroonian center so expect him to go over the mark.

The NBA prop given to Nikola Jokic in this match is at 25.5 points and he has gone over that mark in the last two games. The former MVP also has something to prove and he should try to get over the prop and have a stellar game.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

Having the home-court advantage, the Philadelphia 76ers are the favored team to win this matchup against the Denver Nuggets. This should be like a '90s defensive game and the total should go over just like in four of the last five matches. The spread should not be covered and expect the game to be close.

