Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 16, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and is part of the NBA's 3-slate game schedule. This is the first matchup of their season and will be nationally televised on TNT.

The Nuggets have won seven of their last 10 games. They won back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans. They are third in the West (28-13) with a net 5.5 rating, followed by a 118.6 offensive rating and 113.0 defensive rating. They have struggled on the road going 11-9.

The 76ers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games. They won the previous game with Joel Embiid's return from a left knee injury scoring 41 points against the Houston Rockets. The 76ers have maintained a strong home record with 15-6.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injuries for Jan. 16

The Nuggets have seven players on their injury list. Vlatako Cancar SF (left knee) and Julian Strawther G (knee) are out.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG (back/neck), Aaron Gordon PF (right heel), Michael Porter Jr. SF (left knee), Jamal Murray PG (tibia) and Nikola Jokic C (left hip) are questionable.

Philadelphia 76ers Injuries for Jan. 16

The 76ers have five players on their injury list. Robert Covington PF (knee) and De'Anthony Melton SG (back) are out.

Jaden Springer G (right ankle), Kenneth Lofton Jr. F (shoulder) and Mo Bamba C (knee) are questionable.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Denver Nuggets predicted lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray * Reggie Jackson Jalen Pickett SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope * Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. * Justin Holiday Hunter Tyson PF Aaron Gordon * Peyton Watson Braxton Key C Nikola Jokic * DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji

(*) Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers predicted lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Terquavion Smith SG Kelly Oubre Jr. Furkan Korkmaz Jaden Springer * SF Tobias Harris Marcus Morris Sr. Danuel House Jr. PF Nicolas Batum KJ Martin Kenneth Lofton Jr. * C Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba*

(*) Questionable

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Key matchups

Jamal Murray vs. Tyrese Maxey

The two point guards are having All-Star worthy seasons. Maxey and Murray are explosive scorers with a knack for entertaining fans with their head-shaking, difficult shot-making. The two can facilitate for their teams and create their shots.

Maxey is averaging 26.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists on 45.1% shooting. While Murray is averaging 20.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 6.4 apg on 47.8% shooting and 41.2% shooting from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid

The last three seasons have witnessed the two centers take the stage and share the prestigious MVP award, with Jokic winning back-to-back and Embiid winning the previous year.

Both have drawn comparisons to each other, notably for their position and dominance, albeit in different styles. Jokic likes to facilitate and get guys open for the team to have the highest % shot possible. Embiid is arguably the best scorer, leading the league twice in scoring and plays elite defense.

