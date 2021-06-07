Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 7th | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Both teams won their first-round series in six games. The Denver Nuggets saw off the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Phoenix Suns come into Round 2 on the back of a series win against the 2020 champions LA Lakers.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six

PJ Dozier remains out with a groin issue, as recently confirmed by Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone. Jamal Murray's season is over following an ACL surgery, while shooting guard Will Barton won't be available for selection because of a hamstring problem.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

The Phoenix Suns will miss the services of Abdel Nader, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. However, it won't have an effect on head coach Monty Williams' team selection for tonight, as Nader is not expected to be a part of the playoffs rotation.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Michael Malone has had to deal with the absence of his starting back court, as both Jamal Murray and Will Barton have been unavailable. With both starters out, Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers will start at point guard and shooting guard respectively.

Michael Porter Jr. is expected to retain his place as the team's starting small forward, while NBA trade deadline day acquisition Aaron Gordon will start at the 4. The team's talisman and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic will start at center.

Monte Morris was sublime against the Trail Blazers throughout the series, and he is expected to come off the bench in a sixth-man role. JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap are expected to round off the Nuggets rotation.

Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams will start the game with his trusted back court of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will take the two forward spots, while Deandre Ayton will start at the 5. Ayton held his own against Anthony Davis in Round 1, and it will be intriguing to see if he is able to do so against Nikola Jokic.

Cameron Payne, Cam Johnson and Torrey Craig are likely to play significant minutes tonight as part of the bench unit.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton

