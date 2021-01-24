Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The resurgent Denver Nuggets will take on Western Conference heavyweights Phoenix Suns in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Denver Nuggets have an 8-7 record on the season, while the Phoenix Suns have fared marginally better with an 8-6 start .

It will be the second game for both teams in two days. The Phoenix Suns could be looking to avenge their 126-130 loss at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns.

Date and Time: Saturday 23nd January, 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, 24th Jan, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Since losing to the Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets have rallied to win their last two games. Last year's Western Conference finalists have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have struggled for consistency.

With the Denver Nuggets eyeing a playoff berth, a win against the Phoenix Suns could certainly help them inch towards their postseason goal.

Advertisement

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

The Serbian big Nikola Jokic has been in stellar form this season and is close to averaging a triple double per game.

The MVP frontrunner has carried the Denver Nuggets offense on his shoulders. He will have to continue doing so, as the team's second-best player - Jamal Murray - is enduring a rough patch.

With Jokic dominating proceedings the last time these two sides met, head coach Mike Malone could be expecting another big game from the player.

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G- Jamal Murray, G- Gary Harris, F- Michael Porter Jr., F- Paul Millsap, C- Nikola Jokic.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been on fire defensively, with opponents only averaging 106.8 points against them.

Star shooting guard Devin Booker is averaging 22 points and 4.3 assists, while the talented Mikal Bridges is tallying 15 points and grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, veteran Chris Paul has taken the role of a pure point guard and is dishing out a decent 8.6 assists per game.

The Phoenix Suns are expected to dominate heavily against a fragile Denver Nuggets defense.

Key Player- Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards

The Phoenix Suns will be missing star guard Devin Booker for this match, as the player went off after an injury in OT in his last game.

In his absence, veteran guard Chris Paul may have to lead the Phoenix Suns from the front against the Denver Nuggets.

The off-season acquisition has played the role of a second fiddle to perfection till now, averaging 13.3 points and 8.7 assists per game. He could be tasked with scoring and playmaking duties against the Denver Nuggets too.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G- Jevon Carter, G- Chris Paul, F- Mikal Bridges, F- Cam Johnson, C- Deandre Ayton.

Nuggets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets prevailed in the last game between the two teams, which went to overtime, so another hard-fought game could well be on the cards.

The Phoenix Suns could have vengeance on their mind and go into this game as the favorites.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs Suns

The Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup will be televised locally on ALT and FSA network. Fans can watch this game on the NBA League Pass as well.