Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will start their 2021-22 NBA regular season by playing against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 2020-21 NBA Finalists, began their preseason on a sour note but redeemed themselves by the end of the tournament with a 3-1 win loss record. Having defeated their previous season's first-round playoff rivals LA Lakers twice in the preseason, the Phoenix Suns will begin their regular season with ample confidence and momentum.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets suffered a thorough thrashing at the hands of the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City. In fact, the team seeded third in the Western Conference won merely a single game out of the five on their schedule.

It will be interesting to see how they fare against the already prepped 2021 Finalists.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 20th, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 21st, 7:30 PM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets will most probably begin their season opener without most of their star players. While Nikola Jokic's presence is in doubt due to an ankle injury, players like Monte Morris, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier remain questionable for the game on Wednesday. Jamal Murray will only be available to play in April or May this season and may in fact miss the 2021-22 regular campaign altogether.

The Denver Nuggets lacked major firepower during the preseason, which obviously contributed to their 1-4 win loss record. It will take a miracle for them to best the Phoenix Suns or perhaps a return of their primary scorers.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Without their main cast available, the Nuggets will have to rely on Aaron Gordon as their crucial player. Gordon is an consistent, albeit limited, scorer but still carries the battle experience necessary to lead the young Denver Nuggets squad. A decent all-rounder forward with the ability to gather important rebounds, we believe he will be a key player for Denver in the upcoming game.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Markus Howard, G - Nah'Shon Hyland, F - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordon, C - Bol Bol

Phoenix Suns Preview

In contrast to the situation in Denver, the Phoenix Suns will start the regular season with all players available to play except Dario Saric. Monty Williams aptly used the preseason to deduce the winning lineup and will not hesitate in implementing it properly against the Denver Nuggets.

Although the team is going through some internal bickering with Deandre Ayton unhappy with the contract extension talks, the Phoenix Suns are well rounded and have good team chemistry. They also have the ability to be a top five team in the Western Conference and will debut on October 20th with the same mindset.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker is one of the most formidable scorers in the league. His 2020-21 playoff performance proved that he is well suited to play under pressure and is handy during critical situations.

Although he only played one preseason game as he was recovering from covid, his performance against the Portland Trail Blazers proved that he is not rusted in the slightest. As prime scorer for the Phoenix Suns, we believe Booker will be a key player in the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Jae Crowder, F - Mikal Bridges, C - Deandre Ayton

Nuggets vs Suns Match prediction

The Suns will meet the Nuggets with all their star players healthy and available to play. On the other hand, there is a high probability that the Nuggets will play without Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. The Suns possess more firepower and a deadly center along with one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Therefore, we predict that Phoenix will bag the game on Wednesday night.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Suns?

The game between the Denver Nuggets and phoenix Suns will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports AZ and Altitude. Fans can also watch the game online via NBA League Pass.

