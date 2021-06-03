Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - June 3, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets will be looking to eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers from the postseason with a Game 6 win at Moda Center on Thursday. But Damian Lillard and company will want to put up a brave fight against their opponents to keep their slim hopes of progression, alive.

Lillard exploded for a franchise playoff record 55 points and added an NBA playoff record 12 3-pointers in a 147-140 loss in overtime to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 on Tuesday. It was a jaw-dropping performance that, unfortunately for Portland Trail Blazers fans, did not end up in a victory.

Nikola Jokic was one of three players to score more than 20 points for the Denver Nuggets. The MVP finalist keeps adding to his incredible resume this season by averaging 32.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the series. He will have to be at his best once again as they look to close out their first-round playoff series in enemy territory.

The Nuggets lead the Blazers 3-2 heading into the tussle on Thursday.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 dunks the ball against the Blazers.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have listed three players on their injury report heading into Game 6.

Nikola Jokic is the first player to record 30 points and 50% shooting in each of his first 3 games of a postseason since Michael Jordan in 1992. pic.twitter.com/GpN6UaDtlp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2021

Will Barton continues to deal with a right hamstring strain and will be sidelined for Game 6. He hasn’t suited up since April 23. However, if the series extends to a seventh game or if the Nuggets advance to the next round, Barton could make his return to the team.

PJ Dozier is out due to a sore left groin and had been expected to miss the entirety of the opening round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. He hasn’t seen action since May 3 and the Denver Nuggets don’t have a timeline for his return yet.

Barton’s and Dozier’s absences are still comparatively shorter in timespan compared to the torn ACL injury that took out Jamal Murray for the entirety of the season. Other players have had to step up for the Nuggets in their absence.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

CJ McCollum #3 is guarded by Nikola Jokic #15.

The Portland Trail Blazers have listed Zach Collins on their injury report for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets.

Collins has not played a single game this season and has been ruled out of Thursday's affair due to a left ankle stress fracture that was operated on last December. The Blazers have mostly kept silent about his progress and have not activated him in any of their playoff games either. He is not expected to appear in the postseason any time soon.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Austin Rivers and Monte Morris have taken up the mantle for the Nuggets in the absence of Barton, Dozier and Murray. Coach Michael Malone will be relying on them to deliver once again. Facundo Campazzo will remain as the starter at point guard in Murray’s place with Rivers as his backcourt mate.

Markus Howard and Shaquille Harrison have played a lot of minutes as well.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have not had to change their squad much since the start of the campaign.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets:

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic

Portland Trail Blazers:

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum l Small Forward - Norman Powell l Power Forward - Robert Covington l Center - Jusuf Nurkic

