Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting Western Conference matchup at the Moda Center on Tuesday.

In a previous encounter between the two teams earlier this season, the Denver Nuggets were successful in grabbing a 124-95 win. Nikola Jokic was the star on the night for the Nuggets that day, as he scored 28 points to help them with the win.

Denver will be hoping to put up a similar performance and get back to winning ways, as they now see themselves on the back of three consecutive losses. The team has time and again proven its resilience and will certainly be hoping to do so again when they make the trip to the Moda Center on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Portland Trail Blazers, have been stunning in the past few weeks. Since the blowout loss to the Nuggets, the Trail Blazers have won three straight games, the most recent being against the Philadelphia 76ers, where Damian Lillard scored 39 points to lead the franchise to a win.

They will be hoping to continue their brilliant run and pull out their tenth win with an incredible performance against the Denver Nuggets at home.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have a long list of injuries ahead of their game against the Trail Blazers. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland will all be out of the game due to injury. The team has also listed MVP Nikola Jokic as questionable for the game due to a right wrist sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL injury Micahel Porter Jr. Out Low Back Injury Zeke Nnaji Out Right Ankle Sprain Bones Hyland Out Right Ankle Sprain Nikola Jokic Questionable Right Wrist Sprain

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers will come out with all of their players for the game against the Nuggets. None of their players have any reported injuries or other commitments, which is a great sign for them.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will have to make a lot of changes in the starting lineup, as they have a long list of injuries for the game against the Trail Blazers. Monte Morris and Will Barton will keep their positions on the backcourt. Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon will feature on the frontcourt.

If Nikola Jokic remains out for the game, the Nuggets will give JaMychal Green a chance to play at center on Tuesday.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will go with the same starting lineup they have adopted since the start of the season.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will spearhead the team from the backcourt. Norman Powell and Robert Covington will provide solidity from the frontcourt, while Jusuf Nurkic takes the court as center for the Trail Blazers.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Jeff Green, Power Forward - Aaron Gordon, Center - JaMychal Green

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard, Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum, Small Forward - Norman Powell, Power Forward - Robert Covington, Center - Jusuf Nurkic

