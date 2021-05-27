Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - May 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of an enticing NBA playoffs bout at the Moda Center in Portland on Thursday. The Nuggets failed to take full advantage of their home court with the series tied 1-1.

It was a thrilling start for the Portland Trail Blazers as they obliterated the home team 123-109 in Game 1. The Denver Nuggets were quick to hit back as they dominated Game 2 with a 128-109 win.

The combination of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum has been crucial to the Portland Trail Blazers' success so far. Nikola Jokic has continued to display MVP-worthy performances for the Denver Nuggets with the continued absence of Jamal Murray.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 27th, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Friday, 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

Denver Nuggets preview

Nikola Jokic #15, JaMychal Green #0 and Facundo Campazzo #7 of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets had a slow start to the NBA playoffs but have hurriedly picked up the pace, thrashing the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2. It was a battle of wits, and the Nuggets came out on top.

The Nuggets' players upped the intensity and were aggressive throughout the entirety of Game 2. Although Damian Lillard caught fire early and scored 32 points in the first half, Aaron Gordon's defensive effort on the Trail Blazers guard was enough to quell his hot hand in the second half.

Key player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

MVP finalist Nikola Jokic had another incredible outing against the Portland Trail Blazers. Although Jokic registered 34 points and 16 rebounds in Game 1, the contributions of his teammates were not enough to overcome the Trail Blazers.

After Monday night, Nikola Jokic is the 3rd player in Nuggets NBA playoff history with 10 30-point games. He joins Alex English (18) and Carmelo Anthony (12). pic.twitter.com/5diaQt13lf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 25, 2021

Game 2 was more of the same for the big man, who registered 38 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. It was an overall improvement from Jokic compared to his numbers in Game 1.

Denver Nuggets predicted lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Portland Trail Blazers preview

Damian Lillard #0, CJ McCollum #3 and Robert Covington #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have put up a good fight so far against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. As expected, the Trail Blazers backcourt is carrying the team and has done well against the third seed Denver Nuggets.

Jusuf Nurkic was outplayed in Game 2 as he was no match for the more aggressive Jokic. The Portland Trail Blazers bench also did not make a meaningful contribution to the scoring tally as all bench players combined for only 21 points.

Key player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has scored 76 points against the Denver Nuggets in the two playoff games so far. His ability to shoot the ball is one of the factors the Portland Trail Blazers will rely on to make a deep run in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Damian Lillard in the 1st Half:



32 Points - 60% FG - 8 threes



DAME TIME. ⌚️⌚️⌚️ pic.twitter.com/rT1qUOv6uo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 25, 2021

Lillard made 8 three-pointers in the first half and is the joint leader for most three-pointers made in the first half in NBA playoffs history. Regardless, his record-breaking 3-point shooting was not enough to defeat the Nuggets in Game 2.

Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - Cj McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers prediction

Both teams have played to their full potential and know what they are capable of. However, things will get more competitive from here on out, which will result in narrow wins for either side.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have shown that they have an answer for Damian Lillard without having to double-team him. That is a huge boost that could tip the tie in favor of the Nuggets. Even so, the Portland Trail Blazers guard must have found a way to operate freely and not get shut down the way he was in the second half of Game 2.

The home-court advantage might not account for much as the Denver Nuggets look the more likely to secure a win in Game 3.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Trail Blazers Game 3?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 will be televised on TNT and locally on Altitude and NBC Sports Northwest. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.