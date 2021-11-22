Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - November 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with each other for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season on Tuesday at Moda Center.

The Nuggets decimated the Trail Blazers in their first meeting, registering a 124-96 win. However, Denver is on a four-game skid entering this matchup. They also might find it difficult to replicate that performance on the road.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have registered three straight wins since their loss to the Nuggets and will be keen to avenge that defeat with yet another solid outing on their home turf.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 23; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, November 24; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets continue to struggle with injuries early this season. They started without All-Star Jamal Murray (ACL), followed by Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Nikola Jokic, who missed the last two games due to a wrist injury.

The Nuggets managed to play through the injury phase early on and win consistently. However, that hasn't been the case of late.

Denver is coming off a brutal 97-126 loss against the Phoenix Suns. They conceded 48 points in the first-quarter of the match and could never recover.

Michael Malone's men had no answer for the clinical Suns without star man Nikola Jokic.

Nevertheless, the Serbian could be close to a return on Tuesday, which will give the team a significant boost for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Denver Nuggets will have to be at their absolute best on defense in this game. It has been their strength so far.

If they are able to limit the Trail Blazers from having an impact offensively, the Nuggets will fancy their chances of snapping their four-game skid.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon in action during San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon could face an uphill task if the Denver Nuggets continue to be without Nikola Jokic on Tuesday. The forward will have to contribute better, scoring-wise, to have an impact on the game.

He has been efficient shooting at 50% from the floor, but he is scoring just over 13 points per game this season.

If he can end up having a season-high outing, the Nuggets' hopes of toppling the Portland Trail Blazers will only get better. Gordon's performance will be crucial even if Jokic plays, with Michael Porter Jr. also sidelined.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Will Barton | G - Monte Morris | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on a formidable run in their first nine games at home this season. They have a 8-1 record at the Moda Center and are looking unstoppable when they play there at the moment.

The Trail Blazers streamrolled past the Philadelphia 76ers in their previous outing. They took control of the game early on and never looked back to record a 118-111 win.

Damian Lillard scored a season-best 39 points to help Portland build on their current winning streak. Chauncey Billups' side had an efficient game as they made 50% of their field goals, including 14 three-point field-goals and converted all 23 of their shots from the foul-line.

The Portland Trail Blazers have barely put a foot wrong at home and will be the favorites entering this contest against the shorthanded Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard in action during Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

Damian Lillard's form has been decisive for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. They have often ended up on the losing side whenever he has failed to deliver so far.

Nevertheless, he has been on a tremendous run over the past seven games, averaging 26.4 points on a 45/38/91 shooting split.

Lillard rarely has poor outings once he finds his rhythm, so he is expected to help the team level the season series against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are two very talented teams. The game would have gone right down to the wire if both sides were 100% healthy entering this game.

At the moment, the Trail Blazers have better luck in that regard going along with their stellar form at home. These factors favor them massively, making them our pick as the favorites to win this tie.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Trail Blazers

The game between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass with a subscription.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar