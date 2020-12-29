Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings faced each other to start their respective NBA 2020-21 campaigns. That game was decided by a Buddy Hield winner in overtime and the Nuggets probably have revenge on their mind.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 29th, 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Click here to check out the 2020-21 NBA Schedule

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets enter this game high on confidence after notching their first win of the season. It was a team effort on the offensive end with seven players managing over 10 points. They were facilitated by the unbelievable passing ability of Nikola Jokic who had 18 assists on the night.

Advertisement

The best passing big man of all-time.



And it ain't close.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Dwxmnh6pBE — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 29, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have a few winnable games on paper this week and they'd like to start things on the right track against the Sacramento Kings. Offense is not a problem for them right now but their defensive rating is 25th in the league. They showed some improvement against Houston on that end and need to build on that.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray (right)

Advertisement

Jamal Murray had an extremely off night the last time the Denver Nuggets played the Sacramento Kings. He went 1-of-9 off the field and that eventually made all the difference. Murray looked good for his 21 points against the Houston Rockets. He won't face the toughest of defenders on Tuesday and should look to capitalize.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Gary Harris, G Jamal Murray, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are loaded will talented young stars but showcased the lack of experienced veterans in their loss to the Phoenix Suns. They conceded two huge runs from the Suns late in the game and were eventually blown out despite being level towards the end of the third quarter.

Let's just focus on these parts from tonight 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZXoClPVJXm — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 28, 2020

The Sacramento Kings won't be able to dig deep each game but they managed to do so the last time they faced the Denver Nuggets. Advantage on the boards allowed them to keep ticking with second-chance points and they'll try to dominate this part of the stat-sheet at the very least.

Advertisement

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox failed to get his teammates involved in the last game and his shots weren't falling either. There are very few playmakers on the Sacramento Kings outside him and Fox needs to get his passing range right for the next encounter. He had 21 points and seven assists against the Denver Nuggets last time out.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes

Nuggets vs Kings Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are finally in the ascendancy with several players finding form. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray bother performing in tandem, they will be that much difficult to beat.The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have what it takes to bounce back after a loss but they only recently got outclassed tactically and Mike Malone will be hoping the inflict similar damage on them. Expect the Nuggets to take this one.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Kings?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Altitude Sports and NBC Sports California. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Power Rankings - Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 of 2020-21 season