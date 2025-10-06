Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 6, 2025

The Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors is one of the six preseason games scheduled on Monday. The Nuggets will be looking to bounce back from their first preseason loss (126-116) against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Raptors will look to claim a win and get a morale boost for the regular season and the rest of their preseason campaign. Both Denver and Toronto have added new pieces to their roster during the offseason.

The preseason games are an important step in getting their new roster and rotations up and running before the regular season.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors game details and betting tips

The Raptors vs. Nuggets preseason game will be played at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-114) vs Raptors (-106)

Spread: Nuggets (+1) vs Raptors (-1)

Total: Nuggets -112 (o224.5) vs Raptors -112 (u224.5)

Note: The odds listed are as per the information available at the time of writing. They are subject to change close to tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Denver Nuggets gave minutes to everyone on their roster during their first preseason game. They played the first two quarters with their starting-caliber players, led by Nikola Jokic, and gave the bench a chance in the second half. The fans can expect them to do the same in their second game.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, will be trying out their new lineup and rotations for the first time. The fans can expect them to run different plays and try different combinations that they might have practiced during training. Both teams are expected to rest their starters in the second half as a precautionary measure against preseason injuries.

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups

Denver Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Cameron Johnson | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: RJ Barrett | SF: Brandon Ingram | PF: Scottie Barnes | C: Jakob Poeltl

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Nuggets will hold an advantage over the Raptors due to their superior roster on paper. Denver is favored to win the matchup, but an upset is never out of the window.

