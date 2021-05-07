Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Denver Nuggets at the Vivint Arena tonight.

The Utah Jazz are currently first in the Western Conference standings, courtesy of a stellar 48-18 record. The Denver Nuggets are three spots behind them in fourth after going 44-22 in the 2020/21 NBA campaign.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

Swingman Will Barton and point guard Monte Morris have been sidelined with hamstring injuries. Jamal Murray is probably out for the season following a knee injury, while PJ Dozier will not be available for selection due to a groin problem.

Zeke Nnaji's participation is questionable because of an ankle issue.

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

Juwan Morgan has been ruled out with a heel injury. Mike Conley remains out with a hamstring issue, while Elijah Hughes won't be able to feature because of an illness. Donovan Mitchell is out indefinitely with an ankle problem.

Udoka Azubuike is a part of the probable list and he might be able to participate in tonight's game.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Head coach Mike Malone has reverted to a big lineup, meaning Michael Porter Jr. will feature in the backcourt with diminutive guard Facundo Campazzo. Aaron Gordon will slide in at small forward, while Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic will make up the Denver Nuggets frontcourt.

JaMychal Green has been a difference-maker off the bench for last season's Western Conference finalists and he will share minutes with the two forwards.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely start the game with a backcourt of Joe Ingles and Georges Niang in Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell's absence.

Meanwhile, Royce O'Neale could start at small forward, while Bojan Bogdanovic should retain his place as the team's starting power forward. Rudy Gobert will likely start at the center position.

Udoka Azubuike is probable tomorrow (right severe ankle sprain).



Mike Conley is out (right hamstring tightness).



Donovan Mitchell is out (right ankle sprain).



Juwan Morgan is out (right heel soreness). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 6, 2021

Jordan Clarkson has come off the bench to take up the sixth man role this season. He has put up 17.5 points and four rebounds along with a steal per contest this season.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz predicted starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Michael Porter Jr. | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Paul Millsap | Center- Nikola Jokic.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Joe Ingles | Shooting Guard - Georges Niang | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Center- Rudy Gobert.

