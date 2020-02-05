Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 5th February 2020

Donovan Mitchell

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Wednesday, 5th February 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah

Last Game Results

Denver Nuggets (35-16): 127-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (4th February)

Utah Jazz (32-17): 107-124 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (1st February)

Denver Nuggets Preview

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a blowout victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, improving to 35-16 for the season.

The Nuggets are led by big man Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds for this season. He is also dishing out 6.6 assists per game, and has 1.1 steals per game to his name. Jamal Murray has been supporting him well with 17.6 points per game and 4.6 dishes per game.

The Nuggets would be looking to repeat the victory they had over the Jazz a few days ago.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Indiana Pacers

The Joker, as mentioned earlier, has been averaging a double-double, and has been dominating his opponents recently after a slow start to the season.

He will be the key man tonight, and he'll be up against Rudy Gobert, who is an exceptional defender. It will be an exciting one-on-one battle to watch.

Nuggets' Predicted Lineup

Gary Harris, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets

The Utah Jazz are soaring high on the points table of the Western Conference, however, they have been struggling lately with four straight losses.

They lost to the Trail Blazers in the last game, increasing their number of losses to 17 for the season. For the team, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points per game alongside Rudy Gobert, who has been exceptional on the defensive end of the court.

In search of a much-needed win, the Jazz's task will not be easy as they face the in-form Nuggets tonight.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz - Game Four

Donovan Mitchell is the star player for the Utah Jazz, averaging 24.6 points this season, shooting 45.65% from the field and dishing 4.3 assists per game.

Last time the two teams faced each other, Mitchell scored just four points, and will be looking to bounce back tonight.

Jazz's Predicted Lineup

Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic

Nuggets vs Jazz Match Prediction

It will be an exciting contest to watch as both the top-ranked teams of the West face each other.

The Jazz desperately need a victory, and being at home will give them the slight advantage. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Jazz fell short by six points, taking into account the fact that Donovan Mitchell scored just four points on the night.

I expect the Jazz and Mitchell to get back to winning ways tonight at home.

Nuggets vs Jazz Where to Watch

You can stream the game live via NBA League Pass.