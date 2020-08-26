Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - August 27th, 2020 | Game 6

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Thursday, August 27th, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Friday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets take each other on in Game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. With the series now at 3-2, the Denver Nuggets have a chance to turn things around in Game 6 to level the series in a win or go home game. The Utah Jazz will look to end the series before a Game 7.

Denver Nuggets Preview

With an emphatic 117-107 win in Game 5, the Denver Nuggets are in prime position to level the series and force a Game 7. With clinical performances from their star Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets have clawed their way back into this series.

Nikola Jokic had a great first half and ended the game with 31 points. While Jamal Murray had just 9 points in the first half, he turned up the heat in the second half and ended up with 42 points and 8 assists in a game-winning performance.

The Denver Nuggets have received great production from their bench star Michael Porter Jr who had 15 points and 5 rebounds. The Nuggets will hope for Gary Harris to be healthy for Game 6 as they hope to take this series to 7 games.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic in action for the Denver Nuggets

With Jamal Murray balling out on the offensive end, Nikola Jokic's contributions will be key to the Denver Nuggets' chances in this series. He has had a quiet series so far on the offensive end, despite putting up several 20 point double-doubles. The Denver Nuggets will need Nikola Jokic to take on Rudy Gobert aggressively on both ends of the floor if they hope to make it past the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Denver Nuggets predicted lineup:

Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokic, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray

Utah Jazz Preview

With just one more win needed to make it to the second round, the Utah Jazz stumbled to a loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. Despite a great all-round performance from their starters, they came up short in the fourth quarter.

Donovan Mitchell continues his stellar scoring form with a 30-point game. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 17 points on the night. The Utah Jazz will rue their 15 turnovers in the game and their missed shots late in the fourth quarter in Game 5.

The Utah Jazz may have lost some of their momentum with this loss to the Denver Nuggets but will look to take Game 6 and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action for the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell has been the leading scorer for the Utah Jazz in this series, averaging 37.6 points a game. His contributions have been key to their success against the Denver Nuggets in this series. He will have to step up in Game 6 for the Utah Jazz to make it to the second round. Look out for his battle against Denver Nuggets' point guard, Jamal Murray.

Utah Jazz predicted lineup:

Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Match Prediction

While the Denver Nuggets have made a spirited comeback in this series, the Utah Jazz are favorites to win Game 6 and take the series 4-2. The Utah Jazz have a lot more firepower in their offense, with Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley taking charge. Their interior defense, led by Rudy Gobert, has been stellar this series. Jordan Clarkson has also been incredible off the bench for the Utah Jazz.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are missing depth in their squad without Will Barton and Gary Harris in the lineup. They will need Jamal Murray, Niloa Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. to put up monster performances to force a Game 7 in this series.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on AT&T SportsNet and Altitude Sports. The same will be broadcast on national television on ESPN. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

