"I still have burners that I use for sure" - Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits that he continues to have a burner account on Twitter

The Brooklyn Nets ended their campaign after a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of NBA playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets were missing star forward Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving. Durant has been out of action since he got injured against the Toronto Raptors in 2019 NBA finals.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant talks about using a burner account on social media site

Kevin Durant is also popular for engaging with fans on social media sites. In 2017, he was noticed by fans to have a burner account on Twitter. A fan had asked Durant why he had left OKC Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in free agency. Durant responded to the tweets from his verified account and the text was in the third person which implied that he had a burner account on the website.

Kevin Durant made an appearance on 'The Corp Podcast' recently. He shared bits about his personal life with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. The Brooklyn Nets star quoted -

"I still have burners that I use for sure. I have a burner Twitter account still...When I deleted it I was like, 'these people really made me delete what I enjoy, which is my burner account.' So I got another one."

There is a high probability that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will make a return for the Brooklyn Nets in late 2020. The Brooklyn Nets are also looking to add another all-star to their team.

To accommodate another star, the Brooklyn Nets will have to part ways with either Jarrett Allen or Spencer Dinwiddie. However, some NBA pundits believe that the Nets already possess an NBA All-star in shooting guard Caris LeVert. LeVert was in inspired form for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA bubble.

Kevin Durant recently launched his own podcast. Kevin Durant and his manager Rich Kleiman have produced some interesting content through their company Thirty-Five Ventures. Now, Durant and Kleiman are starting their own podcast network, and they’re teaming up with established podcasting company Cadence13.

The return of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will make Brooklyn Nets a genuine contender for the NBA championship. The Eastern conference already has teams which are vying for the NBA championship. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are some of these teams. The Brooklyn Nets will have one of the strongest rosters in the NBA next season.