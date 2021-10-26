Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with their Western Conference rivals, the Utah Jazz, in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Vivint Arena on Tuesday. Utah, who have won both their games this season, will look to register another win at home on Tuesday.

Their last game ended in a 110-101 win against the Sacramento Kings. Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points on the night to lead the way for the Jazz. The Jazz made 42 three-point attempts on the night, converting 16. They will hope for another big performance against the Nuggets to continue their perfect start to the season

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, are coming into the game on Tuesday after a 99-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They looked short of their best, and were outclassed by the Cavs team. They will hope to secure a win against the Jazz to get their campaign back on track.

Denver Nuggets Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets did not have a great preseason campaign. However, they secured consecutive regular-season wins before losing their third game to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nikola Jokic's 24-point and 19-rebound performance went in vain, as Cleveland emerged strong in the second half to take the win on the night.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets A Facu nutmeg and Tressi in the same clip?! Be still, my heart A Facu nutmeg and Tressi in the same clip?! Be still, my heart https://t.co/agiOdCKA1T

The Nuggets played without Jamal Murray towards the end of the last season. However, the presence of players like Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic helped the team stay competitive; they'll hope for the same this year too. A win against the Jazz would be a huge boost for the team ahead of a tough few games coming up this week.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets @nuggets There's no denying the MVP22 & 18 for Nikola through three quarters 😤 There's no denying the MVP22 & 18 for Nikola through three quarters 😤 https://t.co/cgc0BGhIyx

Nikola Jokic will hope to replicate his exploits from his MVP season this term. His impressive performance during the playoffs last year helped the Nuggets get into the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns.

The season is still long, and the Nuggets certainly have a long way to go. But with Jamal Murray out, it will all come down to Nikola Jokic. He will be key to the Nuggets' hopes of making another deep playoff run.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Michael Porter Jr.; F - Aaron Gordan; C - Nikola Jokic.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz are coming into the game against the Nuggets off an impressive win against the Sacramento Kings.

They were second-best in the first half, but an incredible second-half performance from the Jazz helped them get the win on the night. Rudy Gobert secured a game-high 20 rebounds to make things easier for the Jazz. They will now gun for a win against the Nuggets to make it three wins out of three and take a commanding lead atop the Western Conference.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most exciting young players in the league. He has been a key part of the Jazz team, ever since he was drafted by them in 2017.

Mitchell will be a key player for the Jazz once again as the team hopes to replicate their brilliance from the 2020-21 season, where they finished first in the West. The youngster will hope for a big performance against the Nuggets, and lead the team to their third straight win this season.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Royce O'Neale; C - Rudy Gobert.

Nuggets vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have looked solid this season. They have a talented roster, with players like Mitchell and Gobert leading the way. Their bench consists of players like Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson, who are capable of producing match-winning performances. Considering the same, the Jazz are expected to beat the Nuggets on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Jazz game?

Streaming for NBA preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The Nuggets vs Jazz game will also be telecast locally on AT&T SportsNet and Altitude Sports.

Edited by Bhargav