Derrick Rose Free Agency 2023: Top 3 teams which can sign former MVP this summer

The Derrick Rose free-agency talk continues to be a hot topic for discussion among NBA fans. Although Rose fell out of the New York Knicks' rotation this season, the former MVP stated that he believes he's still getting better.

As one of the league's most beloved players, the Derrick Rose free-agency decision has had fans debating back and forth where they think he lands.

On one hand, many believe Rose is unlikely to part ways with coach Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. On the other, many believe that if an opportunity comes along to play a key role for another team, Rose will seize it. Of course, Rose is currently waiting to find out if the team will pick up his $15.5 million option for next season.

Let's take a look at the top three teams that can sign the former MVP should a Derrick Rose free-agency decision be on the horizon.

Top three teams heading into a big Derrick Rose free agency

Houston Rockets

With the recent hiring of Ime Udoka as their coach, the Houston Rockets find themselves on the cusp of having a breakout year. While the team's young core likely won't go on a Miami Heat-style run to the NBA Finals, they're poised to make waves for the first time in quite a while.

With a budding young star like Jalen Green on the roster, the team could benefit from some veteran leadership. In addition to the fact that Rose, who averaged 19.4 points per game in the 2021 playoffs, can help provide a scoring boost off the bench, he can also help mentor Green.

If the Knicks decline his team option, a Derrick Rose free-agency move to Houston could be the answer.

LA Lakers

Derrick Rose and the LA Lakers have been linked for years. In 2017 there were talks about the former MVP joining the team, however, nothing came to fruition. Again in 2020, when the Lakers found themselves in the rumor mill as the team looked for a point guard, Rose's name came up.

Although he doesn't bring the same firepower to a team as he did in 2017 or 2020, Rose presents an opportunity for the Lakers to buy low. If his low production this season is believed to come down to a lack of opportunity, the team could buy low and reap the rewards.

If the Knicks decline his team option, a Derrick Rose free-agency move to LA could finally happen.

Chicago Bulls

A Derrick Rose return to his hometown of Chicago has been a hot topic since the day the former MVP was traded to the Knicks. Since then, the team has parted ways with Gar Foreman and John Paxon, both of whom reportedly had questionable reputations among players.

Now, with Coby White poised to take over as a starter and Lonzo Ball looking to be the first player to ever return from a cartilage transplant, Rose could be the answer. In addition to the feel-good story, Rose could both mentor the Bulls' young players, while also providing a scoring boost off the bench.

Currently, the Bulls are without question the leading team to sign Rose should he part ways with the Knicks.

