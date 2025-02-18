Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose drops 2-word reaction as she joins Bulls legend's ex flexing $4,734 bags during beach getaway

Derrick Rose's wife, Alaina Rose, has been an active social media figure documenting life as a model and businesswoman. It appears the Roses have kicked their travel gear on, with recent stories displaying a lavish beach vacation with some expensive bags also finding screen time.

Ad

Derrick's wife, however, wasn't the only one flexing a Louis Vuitton bag, as her stories showed Rose's ex, Mieka Reese, was also on the same trip with a similarly expensive bag. Mieka, whom Derrick Rose was engaged to until 2013, is the mother of Rose's firstborn, Derrick "PJ" Rose Jr., and has remained close with the rest of the Rose clan.

Earlier today, Alaina shared pictures of Mieka and her displaying their Louis Vuitton bags which have a combined worth of around $4,734 as per Louis Vuitton's official website and AFAR:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Been Been"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rose's ex and Alaina Rose showing off Louis Vuitton bags on vacation - Source: Instagram

The bags pictured are Louis Vuitton's rare 'Monogram Multicolor Black Mini' bag and the Louis Vuitton x Murakami collaboration's 'Nano Speedy' bag. Both bags have been trending in the fashion space ever since their release.

Ad

Derrick Rose and his family's ventures

While Derrick Rose is worth $90-100 million, Aliana Rose is worth between $500,000 to $5 million. The duo have both enjoyed considerable success in their respective fields and have carved out a luxurious lifestyle for their family in unison.

Derrick's wife and ex-fiancee both have enterprises in fashion and have brands of their own. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that his son PJ Rose has taken to modeling on top of being a basketball prospect himself.

Ad

With their family background, one can expect Rose Jr. to carry on the Rose name and likely make a living from one of the two fields the Roses identify with.

Rose and Derrick Rose Jr. at his jersey retirement at United Center - Source: Getty

With the Rose surname, big NIL deals are likely to come PJ's way, and he could just be the next millionaire from the Rose clan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback