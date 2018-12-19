Derrick Rose set to start against Detroit Pistons with Jeff Teague still sidelined

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 19 Dec 2018, 04:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves won their last game against the Sacramento Kings at home, having lost four consecutive games on the road. A 132-105 rout was a morale-boosting victory, not least after nine of the Wolves' players scored in double figures - proving once more that they have a great bench unit to utilise.

Jeff Teague missed the game due to left ankle inflammation and will again be sidelined against the Detroit Pistons.

Check out the tweet below by Ashish Mathur of Clutch Points:

Jeff Teague is OUT for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose will start again — Ashish Mathur (@amathur90) December 18, 2018

Derrick Rose started the match for the 7th time this season in Teague's place. Despite a poor shooting night - 3 for 12 - he still scored 13 points and provided a game-high 11 assists too in 24 minutes on-court.

In the seven games he has started this season, Rose has averaged 25.3 points and 6.6 assists. He has enjoyed an impressive record while starting for the Wolves and his career-high 50 point performance came against Utah Jazz - where he was again part of the starting five.

With plenty of quality on their bench, Rose and Dario Saric are both reliable scoring options and contribute regularly to the team's offense.

The Jimmy Butler trade effect

Covington has added an extra defensive edge for the Timberwolves

Plenty of the Wolves' victories this season have been predominantly down to the second unit's effectiveness. With that in mind, it's clear the Jimmy Butler trade has positively affected the team - increased team effort both on-and-off court.

Advertisement

Also, the addition of Robert Covington has improved the team on both ends of the floor, making them one of the NBA's best defensive teams.

However, away games are a big concern for them at present. They've won just two of their ten on the road, with no win against a Western Conference team just yet. With that in mind, their schedule does not get any more comfortable - but they must find a way to win away from home comforts if they want to compete for a higher Playoff spot in their congested conference.

Advertisement