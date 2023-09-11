Despite great skating skills, Dennis Schroder would risk losing $25,400,000 because of unfortunate 2002 incident

Dennis Schroder has had a hell of a summer. He led Germany to the FIBA World Cup title and signed a two-year, $25.4 million contract with the Toronto Raptors. Despite the new contract, Schroder is still doing something he loves other than basketball: skateboarding.

In a throwback clip from 2015, the NBA guard is seen landing a sick kickflip on his skateboard. Schroder was on the Atlanta Hawks at the time.

He knows the risks of his favorite hobby and the second sport of skateboarding. Schroder has skated from an early age. He was also a firsthand witness to his brother breaking his arm in a skating accident.

“My brother broke his arm once and that was the end of that," said Schroder. "My mom said we had to find something else to do besides skateboarding,” Schroder said. “But we still do it. Every summer, we are skating.”

Schroder cannot give up skating despite the hazards. He simply loves it too much. In a 2022 interview with GQ Germany, the point guard offered an explanation of how he deals with the risks of skateboarding.

“No, it’s not risky," added Schroder. "That’s why I say I only do the tricks that I can do in my sleep. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years. That’s why I know what I can do and what I can’t."

There's no report on whether his new deal with the Raptors includes any clause forbidding the German star from skateboarding in the offseason.

However, in 2002 No. 2 pick Jay Williams was involved in a motorcycle accident. He suffered severe injuries that ended his NBA career before it even began. His accident while driving a motorcycle violated his contract. The incident also led NBA teams to prohibit players from many adventurous activities. It appears that Schroder must be allowed to keep skating and is not violating his deal.

He also clearly does not mind the extra offseason work as he took the time to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup when he could have taken the summer off after signing a new deal.

Dennis Schroder leads Germany to 2023 FIBA World Cup gold

Dennis Schroder may have had less time for skating this summer. That's because he was too busy leading Germany to their first FIBA World Cup gold medal.

The Germans arrived with a solid team with NBA depth but were not the biggest favorites. They lost NBA player, Maxi Kleber before the tournament. However, Schroder carried the load and led a group with other players Franz and Moritz Wagner and Daniel Theis.

Schroder scored 28 points in the gold medal game to lead his team. He also dished out nine assists despite a poor shooting night in Germany’s upset 113-111 win against the United States in the semifinal.

Schroder also had a big game against Luka Doncic and Slovenia. He dropped 24 points and had 10 assists in the 100-71 win against the NBA superstar. Germany ended the tournament unbeaten, thanks to Schroder.