Despite making $250,200,000 at the box office, Michael Jordan was livid at multi-billion dollar company

Michael Jordan had an illustrious NBA career and went down as the best player of all time in the league.

Aside from his success on the floor, he became famous for his off-court moves as well, like starring in the "Space Jam" movie and becoming the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

With regards to "Space Jam," the movie helped him become one of the most famous people in the world and a familiar face even to non-basketball fans.

Jordan had a deal with multi-billion dollar company Warner Bros to star in the film. It was Michael Jordan's first attempt as an actor, which was a success, given the $250.2 million gross revenue at the box office.

However, it wasn't always great for Michael Jordan on set. Even though he was used to the basketball fans' love and admiration during his success with the Bulls, he didn't like the fact that people were coming to the set to take photographs of him.

Usually these people were associated with members of the cast or famous people and Jordan was upset with Warner Bros. and its PR team for not protecting his privacy during filming.

“Drove Michael nuts,” Space Jam director Joe Pytka told the Los Angeles Times.

But for the most part, Michael Jordan and Warner Bros. worked smoothly together. The company did its best to help the NBA legend feel comfortable, bringing in experienced comedians to help him improve his theatrical play.

"It was a great experience working with Michael. He just rose to the occasion. Anything you would ask him to do, he came through with flying colors. He’s a gifted human being. Michael is just magnificent. His Highness? Please. When he’s in the air, he moves like a ghost," Pytka said.

Michael Jordan's Space Jam continued to be a success long after it's release

The Space Jam film hit the box office in the summer of 1996, when Jordan was a four-time NBA champion.

Almost three decades later, people still watch it on streaming platforms like Netflix. Space Jam became popular again after the release of "The Last Dance Documentary" in 2020, which took a close look at Jordan's championship run with the Bulls in 1998.

