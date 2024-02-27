Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and betting tips | February 27, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls highlight a Central Division rivalry that will be a part of an 11-game slate of the NBA for Saturday. This is the third time the two teams face each other this season, with each team winning once.

The Pistons are coming off a tough 113-111 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, which extended their losing streak to six. They remain bottom of the NBA standings with an 8-49 record.

Meanwhile, the Bulls snapped a two-game skid with a 114-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. They are on pace to be a play-in tournament team, owning the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 27-30.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls is on Saturday at the United Center located in Chicago, Illinois.

The live television broadcast of NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Detroit begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern TIme. For those who prefer to watch through an online live stream, NBA League Pass is the most popular platform to experience the game.

Moneyline: Pistons (+450) vs Bulls (+600)

Spread: Pistons +11.0 (-110) vs -11.0 Bulls (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u226.5) vs Bulls (o226.5)

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Chicago Bulls don't have the services of Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball for the rest of the season due to injury. Torrey Craig is also ruled out but he has a chance to return to the roster by late March if his knee injury heals quickly.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart is still nursing an ankle injury of the Postons and is yet to serve a three-game suspension. Marcus Sasser is also out until early March due to a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted lineups

The Detroit Pistons have been fielding Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in the backcourt while Jalen Duren is at the center. Simone Fontecchio gets to start at forward and join rookie Ausar Thompson.

Coby White, meanwhile, has been playing alongside Ayo Dosunmu as the Chicago Bulls' starting backcourt. Alex Caruso has been starting as well and should join Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan to round up the starting five.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Cade Cunningham has been looking like the first overall pick the Pistons have been looking for this season. He should break the NBA prop of 22.5 points against the Bulls.

Mid-range shooter DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' top scorer with LaVine out and his NBA prop is 23.5. He should go over the mark as the Bulls look to extend Pistons' losing streak.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

With home court advantage, the Chicago Bulls are expected beat the struggling Detroit Pistons.

However, with the way the Pistons have been playing, the spread of 9.5 points should not be covered, but the Bulls should still take home the victory. The total should go over just, like in their last two matchups.